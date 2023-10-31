Lucrumex LLC And JD Technologies Global LLC Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JD Technologies Global Enhances Its Representative Capabilities with Lucrumex Expertise

ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lucrumex LLC, a top-tier consulting firm, and JD Technologies Global LLC, a distinguished manufacturer's representative firm, have unveiled their strategic partnership in a pivotal industry development. The alliance is poised to magnify JD Technologies' representative capabilities, ensuring they better champion and adapt to the dynamic needs of their represented manufacturers and end-users.This partnership is rooted in the blend of JD Technologies' representation expertise with Lucrumex's deep consulting insights. As the industrial landscape witnesses rapid shifts, JD Technologies comprehends the necessity of not just representing manufacturers adeptly but also innovating its outreach and market positioning tactics. Lucrumex, renowned for guiding firms through market intricacies, stands as a robust pillar in this transformational journey.John Eddy, CEO of Lucrumex, expressed his enthusiasm, "Collaborating with JD Technologies underlines the profound evolutions within the representative industry. Today, it's beyond just representing a product. It's about understanding the market pulse, resonating with end-users, and creating value. We're excited to team up with JD Technologies to craft this narrative."Reiterating the commitment, Mr. Knott, CEO of JD Technologies, shared, "Our core lies in our manufacturers and their customers. As their aspirations shift, we pivot. Allying with Lucrumex accentuates our pledge to remain attuned to market vibes. John and his team, with their unmatched prowess, promise to guide us through this exhilarating trajectory."The collaboration is expected to birth pioneering representative strategies, consolidating JD Technologies' stature in the representative domain and amplifying Lucrumex's consultative brilliance.For further details or inquiries, please reach out to:Judy MonahanDirector of MarketingJD Technologies Global LLCEmail:Phone: (781) 864-2220Emma WarrenHead of CommunicationsLucrumex LLCEmail:Phone: +44 7766 021829About Lucrumex LLCLucrumex LLC is a flagship consulting firm, adept in business strategy, operational finesse, and market dynamics. With a brigade of industry veterans, Lucrumex has transformed myriad businesses across sectors, deciphering the riddles of contemporary market frameworks.About JD Technologies Global LLCJD Technologies Global LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense, and medical industries. They develop long-term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit

