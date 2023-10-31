Babylon Dental Care Welcomes Maria Vitagliano, A Passionate And Skilled Dental Hygienist

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST BABYLON, N.Y.

Babylon Dental Care is thrilled to welcome our newest dental hygienist, Maria Vitagliano. A native of Bay Shore and a proud graduate of Plaza College's dental hygiene program, Maria will bring skill, enthusiasm, and invaluable local knowledge to our growing team.

Maria Vitagliano, Babylon Dental Care's newest Dental Hygienist

Maria began her journey in dentistry back in 2012, initially as a dental assistant. By 2019, she had earned her credentials as a dental hygienist and has been serving patients with dedication and skill for nearly four years. But her connection to dentistry is much deeper. "I feel as though I was born into the dentistry field," she says. "My family has been deeply rooted in dental practices long before I was born, and I've always had a passion for the profession."

One of Maria's standout qualities is her personable nature and her ability to comfort patients, especially those with anxieties about visiting the dentist. "I find immense satisfaction in communicating with patients and easing their fears," she says.

Maria's commitment to her patients and her compassionate approach to them are inspired by her two young children, ages 1 and 3, who propel her to work harder every day. But life is more than just hard work, and when she's outside the clinic, Maria enjoys singing, a hobby reflecting her vivacious personality and love of making people happy.

Speaking of her decision to join Babylon Dental Care, Maria emphasizes the clinic's unique environment, highlighting the "opportunity for growth and the well-structured, organized setup that differentiates Babylon Dental Care from others."

Jaclyn Cooper, Clinical Director, echoes Maria's enthusiasm. "We are more than excited to welcome Maria to our hygiene team," she says. "She prides herself on her patient care, especially on her ability to make her patients feel comfortable and that they are in good hands when they come to see her. She has such an amazing welcoming attitude, and I know she will be a much-loved member of our hygiene team."

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. We have two locations on the south shore of Suffolk County: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at .



