Curative Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Nomination Of Dr. Jeffrey Liebmann To Board Of Directors

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the“Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for degenerative eye diseases today announced its nomination to its Board of Directors of Dr. Jeffrey Liebmann. Dr. Liebmann is expected to join its Board of Directors as an independent director upon approval by and listing of the Company's common stock on a National Exchange. In addition to other Board duties Dr. Liebmann would be expected to chair the newly created Clinical Development Committee of the Board.

About Dr. Jeffrey Liebmann

Dr. Jeffrey M. Liebmann graduated from Boston University School of Medicine, completed his ophthalmology residency at the State University of New York/Downstate Medical Center, and his glaucoma fellowship at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. Dr. Liebmann serves as Shirlee and Bernard Brown Professor, Vice-Chair, and Director of the Glaucoma Division of the Department Ophthalmology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology and American College of Surgeons. Dr. Liebmann serves as a member of the World Glaucoma Association Council, Board of Directors of The Glaucoma Foundation and Secretary-Treasurer of the New York Glaucoma Society. Dr. Liebmann is a past-President of the World Glaucoma Association, American Glaucoma Society, and the New York Society for Clinical Ophthalmology, Emeritus Editor-in Chief of Journal of Glaucoma and was co-founder of the New York Glaucoma Research Institute, the American Glaucoma Society Foundation and ASCRS Glaucoma Day.

In addition to maintaining a busy tertiary-care referral practice in New York City, Dr. Liebmann is Principal Investigator for the NIH African Descent and Glaucoma Evaluation Study (ADAGES) and Ocular Hypertension Treatment Study (OHTS III) at Columbia University and is the author and/or co-author of more than 1000 medical and scientific papers, book chapters, and abstracts. He has lectured widely in the United States and abroad on glaucoma diagnosis and management. His current main areas of research interest include the causes of glaucoma, glaucoma progression, glaucoma surgery, ocular imaging, and neuroprotection.

“We could not be more pleased” said Paul Michaels, Executive Chairman of Curative and CEO of Curative's wholly owned Japanese subsidiary Curative Biotech Japan K.K.“Dr. Liebmann is recognized as a world leader in his field and his insights and guidance will prove invaluable as Curative moves into clinical development of its Metformin-based eye drops to treat degenerative eye diseases.”

“I look forward to working with the leadership and scientists at Curative Biotechnologies to develop and advance new products to preserve vision” said Dr. Liebmann.

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc.

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (Curative Biotech) is a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases. The Company is identifying, acquiring, and developing disease modifying therapeutic drug candidates with a concentration on rare disease indications. Curative Biotech currently has ongoing programs in three (3) different therapeutic areas: degenerative eye disease, infectious disease, and neuro oncology. The Company is now concentrating its energy and resources on its degenerative eye disease platform, based on a worldwide exclusive license from the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The first therapeutic in development on this platform is a Metformin Reformulation targeting the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) disease with the goal of being in the clinic in 2024 for a first in human trial of its metformin-based eye drop. The trial will be conducted under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the NEI.

