Serco Appoints Federal Cybersecurity Leader Ryan Moore As Chief Information Security Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herndon, Virginia, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announces the appointment of Ryan Moore as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Ryan is an experienced cyber security executive with a demonstrated track record of accomplishments in federal agencies and the United States military. As Serco's CISO, Ryan will spearhead the Company's cybersecurity initiatives, fortify digital assets with cutting-edge strategies, proactively navigate risks, ensure compliance, and orchestrate swift, adaptive responses to evolving security challenges.

Ryan most recently served as Chief Information Security Officer, Supervisory Criminal Investigator at the U.S. Secret Service. During his more than 21 years with this agency, he led the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to counter critical criminal threats to U.S. financial systems through computer security investigations and network intrusion responses. He previously served in the US Army for over five years, earning his Bachelor of Science in Arabic Language from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Ryan holds a Master of Science, Computer, Information, and Network Security from DePaul University, along with a CISO Certificate from the National Defense University.

"Ryan is well known and highly respected in the Cyber Security space, and his knowledge in implementing effective strategies to protect organizations from harm and skillset in navigating the ever-evolving cyber security space will be invaluable to our organization, customers, and teaming partners," said Don Styer, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Serco. "He was recently named one of Chief Data Officer Magazine's Top Federal CISOs in 2023, a testament to his exceptional contributions and an honor from the United States federal government."

"I am excited to join one of the world's leading service companies and to contribute to further enhancing the security of our essential services, " Ryan said.

About Serco Inc.: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at