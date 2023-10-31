Elevate Your Leadership Skills In Pharma: Agile Leadership Training For Professionals (March 7-8, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agile Leadership for Pharma and Biopharma Professionals in a hybrid world Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Working in the pharmaceutical, biopharma, device and animal health industries has become increasingly challenging and fast moving. Previously, excellence in technical areas would have guaranteed a successful career.

Now, to develop and even sustain your career you will almost certainly need to build your leadership skills to perform in your existing role or gain promotion. As companies turn more towards team working - both in departmental and multifunctional teams - to maximise an organisation's performance, employers are looking for people who can genuinely lead their staff, departments, projects and organisations to success.

Leadership skills are an extremely valuable commodity and need to be learned (rarely are they naturally acquired). As a leader you are expected to inspire vision, develop commitment, retain staff and lead your team/department/ organisation to achieve outstanding performance, thus advancing your career.

This comprehensive two-day course will introduce you to the core concepts of what makes an excellent leader in the pharmaceutical industry - and how to apply the different skills of leading your staff or team to maximise results. You will become competent and familiar in a range of well-recognised leadership techniques, which you will then go on to use on a daily basis when you return to the workplace, enabling you to perform at a higher level.

This course will include pharmaceutical case studies and interactive discussions to share best practice.

Understanding leadership and how to develop your leadership skills to a higher level

How to apply leadership to set your strategic direction

Leading and developing your team, department or company to stay relevant to today's pharmaceutical business needs How to lead successful change in the pharmaceutical industry

This course, designed specifically for the pharmaceutical, biopharma, medical device and animal health industries, will be relevant for existing leaders/managers who wish to enhance leadership skills to a higher level, as well as those new to or aspiring to a leadership/management role including:



Team leaders, project leaders and managers

Heads of departments

Managers who have received little or no formal leadership training and who need to enhance their skills Anyone who wants to develop leadership skills to achieve greater success

Day 1

Understanding leadership



Why leadership and effective management are so important in the pharmaceutical industry

What are the core competencies of effective leaders in the pharmaceutical industry?

Pharma case study Understanding models of leadership and how to apply these to maximise performance

Developing leadership style including strategic skills



Understanding the 'bigger picture' and being strategic as a leader

Taking into account the leadership concept you are working in - and how to adapt it Defining direction and strategy for you, your team and your organisation

Leading and developing a pharma team, department or organisation



Understanding the stages of team development and how different roles maximise team performance

Key qualities of high performing teams

Setting direction and vision to inspire your team

Delegating whilst maintaining responsibility How to lead in a matrix environment

Day 2

Leading successful change in pharma



Why and how leaders are change agents and can facilitate successful change

How leaders create the conditions for successful change - pharma case study

How to lead successful major change and deal with resistance to change The importance of the leadership role for implementing effective change

Enhancing communication



Managing and leading effective project meetings in pharma

Stakeholder analysis and communication planning The global dimension and importance of cross-cultural considerations

Dealing with conflict, poor performance and problems



Identifying and developing your conflict management style

Key principles to influence and negotiate

Managing challenging people and situations Giving feedback to poor performers to improve results

Motivating the team



Identifying and responding to the different needs and motivations of your team

Define what motivates you and your team Motivating the team for optimum performance

Action planning

Incorporate what you have learnt into the workplace - preparing a personal action plan

