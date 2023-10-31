Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Expands First Of Its Kind Pelvic Pain Treatment To The West Coast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Logo

40 million people in California can experience the PRM Protocol – decreased pain, restorative function, and improved quality of life.

- Gautam ShrikhandeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), the leader in pelvic pain and endometriosis care, believes that patients deserve better when it comes to their health. Impacting more than 50 million Americans, persistent pelvic pain is often overlooked, untreated, and misguided. Currently in 14 locations in 10 states nationwide, PRM has opened its first West Coast location in Los Angeles.The newest office is located at 1762 Westwood Blvd Suite 300 Los Angeles, CA 90024. Serving female and male patients in all areas of pelvic pain, the location is led by Dr. Natalia Obzejta, MD, an expert in women's and men's health and sexual health.“We know that patients are seeking answers for months to years with minimal sustained results,” says Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. They are are placed on multiple medications, including opioids, going from provider to provider searching for answers and getting many tests with no significant improvement in symptoms. We want to change that.”At PRM, the mission is to increase access to diagnosis and treatment for patients who have been dismissed and left to suffer in silence for too long. This expansion allows PRM to double down on that mission. The providers are on the“front lines” of educating patients and healthcare providers throughout the country on pelvic pain.With the PRM Protocol, patients have experienced a 75% improvement in pain and function, 88% of patients stated they missed 0 days of work due to their pelvic pain in the last 3 months, and 96% are not needing to go to the ER for their pain.# # #About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (“PRM”) is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a protocol that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande, Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon. PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

Theresa Porcaro

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

+1 561-935-1352



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram