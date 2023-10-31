VWO Announces Fivestones As The New Growth Partner In Asia-Pacific Regions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG , October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VWO, the world's leading experimentation platform, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with FiveStones, an ad tech consultancy with a strong presence in Asia-Pacific. FiveStones will join forces with VWO as the growth partner for Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) regions, where they will play a pivotal role in expanding VWO's presence and bringing the power of A/B testing and experimentation to businesses in these markets.FiveStones, founded in 2009, is a renowned ad tech consultancy whose goal is to enable data-driven marketing, via enablement and mastering of advanced ad tech and creative solutions. With a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region, including offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Jakarta, and Sydney and now the UK, FiveStones has successfully worked with brands and agencies to foster their in-house talent, drive digital maturity, and achieve quality insights.This partnership between VWO and FiveStones marks an exciting chapter for both organizations. By joining forces, VWO and FiveStones aim to accelerate the adoption of experimentation and A/B testing practices across businesses in APAC. With the expertise and regional presence of FiveStones, VWO is poised to further empower businesses to enhance their digital experiences, boost customer satisfaction, and drive growth."We are thrilled to partner with FiveStones and expand our reach across the Asia-Pacific region," said Sparsh Gupta, VWO's CEO.“FiveStones' deep knowledge of the ad tech landscape and their commitment to helping businesses succeed align perfectly with our mission to enable brands to make data-driven decisions and optimize customer experiences. Together, we are excited to bring the benefits of experimentation and A/B testing to even more businesses in these key markets."Sandra Lu, Head of Customer Solutions at FiveStones, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "FiveStones is dedicated to educating marketers on the benefits of data-driven testing, and we're excited to have more ad tech solutions in our arsenal. Partnering with VWO allows us to provide our clients with a powerful experimentation platform, enabling them to make informed decisions, drive conversions, and stay competitive in their industries. We look forward to a successful collaboration with VWO."VWO and FiveStones are eager to embark on this collaborative journey, helping businesses achieve their growth objectives through data-driven experimentation and optimization.About FiveStonesFiveStones is an ad tech consultancy founded in 2009, specializing in helping marketers successfully adopt advanced ad tech and creative solutions from both Google and non-Google platforms. With a presence across the Asia-Pacific region, FiveStones is a certified Sales Partner for Google Marketing Platforms. To learn more, visit FiveStones or contact .About VWOVWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To learn more, visit .

