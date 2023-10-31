Quintana Roo Is Ready To Host The 20Th Edition Of The National Yoga Encounter In Cancun

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

20th Edition Of The National Yoga Encounter In Cancun

This event will take place for the first time in Cancun on November 10th, 11th, and 12th.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO , October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, as part of the celebration of International Yoga Day, the Mexican Institute of Yoga (IMY) and the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Board (CPTQ) presented the 20th edition of the National Yoga Encounter , highlighting its first-ever realization in Mexico's leading tourist destination: Cancun, Quintana Roo .From November 10th to 12th, residents and tourists of the state of Quintana Roo can be part of the twentieth edition of the National Yoga Encounter. As part of the anniversary celebrations, there will be free three-day activities at the Malecón Tajamar, where participants can take classes with various national and international yoga teachers, attend meditation sessions, and enjoy live music concerts.On the occasion, Javier Aranda, Managing Director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Board, commented: "We are very happy that Quintana Roo can host the National Yoga Encounter for the first time, especially during its twentieth anniversary celebration. We need to bring these activities that promote the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of the local population and tourists who visit the state."It's worth noting that there will be a paid event at The Westin Resort & Spa as part of the 20th National Yoga Encounter in Cancun. For more information on the cost, registration, and program of the private experience, it is recommended to visit the official website .As for the program of activities open to the general public free of charge, all attendees at the Malecón Tajamar will be able to enjoy yoga classes led by renowned national and international teachers, meditation sessions, and live music concerts for the three days of the encounter.No prior registration is required to participate in the public event activities, and neither yoga experience is necessary. However, bringing an individual yoga mat, a towel for sweat, comfortable clothing, water, sunscreen, and a willingness to learn and enjoy the encounter is recommended.Yoga is a great tool worldwide for reducing physical, mental, and emotional stress. Therefore, the National Yoga Encounter in Cancun promises to be a space for learning and guidance to benefit the physical and mental health of attendees and those interested in maintaining their well-being and fuller life, especially surrounded by an enviable natural environment within the beautiful state of Quintana Roo.

