Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market To Worth USD 261.5 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford,USA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growth of Artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market has been significantly propelled by technological advancements and the ubiquitous presence of smart devices in our daily lives. A pivotal component in this evolution is the emergence and development of AI chipsets engineered to execute intricate mathematical computations and algorithms with remarkable efficiency. Browse in-depth TOC on the "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market"

Tables - 152 Figures – 78 The surging demand for machine learning across diverse sectors, including automotive, finance, and retail, is driving the widespread adoption of AI technology. AI chipsets have found prominent applications in the automotive industry, with a noteworthy focus on achieving the pinnacle of autonomous driving technology known as Level 5 (L5). The development of AI-driven chipsets plays a pivotal role in enabling the production of driverless cars, a significant milestone in the automotive sector in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market. Get a sample copy of this report: Report Scope & Segmentation:

Market Size in 2022 USD 12.72 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 261.5 Billion CAGR 37.18% Forecast Period 2023-2030

Edge Computing Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Compelling Need for AI-Powered Devices

Edge computing segment is poised for substantial growth in the foreseeable future, driven by a compelling need for AI-powered devices that can operate autonomously without continuous reliance on cloud connectivity. This shift towards edge computing represents a fundamental evolution in deploying AI technologies in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market.

The markets in North America stood as the dominant force in 2020, securing the largest artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market share globally. This regional supremacy can be attributed to several key factors. Foremost among them is the presence of major AI chipset manufacturers, including industry giants such as Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Cloud Computing Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Escalating Demand for AI-Powered Applications

Cloud computing segment is experiencing remarkable growth, propelled by the escalating demand for AI-powered applications and services spanning a multitude of industries. Cloud-based AI solutions offer unmatched scalability and accessibility, enabling businesses to harness the power of AI without the need for extensive on-premises infrastructure in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market.

Regional markets in Asia-Pacific are poised to experience remarkable growth in the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset marketin the forthcoming years. Several critical factors underpin this surge. The region is witnessing a notable uptick in adopting AI technology across healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing industries.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market



In 2022, Oracle and Nvidia announced an expanded collaboration to catalyze AI services adoption among their customers. This strategic partnership entails bolstering Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with a substantial influx of Nvidia GPUs, featuring the already available Ampere A100 and the cutting-edge Hopper H100. Furthermore, Nvidia's comprehensive AI software stack, designed to support AI training and deep learning, has been seamlessly integrated into OCI. This collaboration underscores the growing synergy between cloud infrastructure providers and AI technology leaders in enhancing AI capabilities for businesses and enterprises. In 2022, Nvidia unveiled a groundbreaking graphics chip, harnessing advanced AI technology to create incredibly realistic images in video games. This move signifies Nvidia's commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming experiences, leveraging the power of AI to enhance visual realism and immersion in the gaming world

