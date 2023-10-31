Revolutionizing Cement Production: Look At The Cutting-Edge Technologies Shaping Decarbonization Efforts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decarbonizing the Cement and Concrete Industries - Trends, Assessing Technologies, Challenges and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The cement industry is a significant global emitter, accounting for 8% of global emissions (the largest within the construction industry). To incentivize emission reductions, the sector has set bold net-zero targets. However, they remain far off track. Cement is a hard to abate sector due to the large global demand for new construction, particularly in rapidly urbanizing countries.

Due to this requirement, it is essential the sector engages with a range of decarbonization technologies to tackle their resulting emissions. Decarbonization technologies include supplementary cementitious material, alternative fuels, carbon capture, utilisation, and storage, and green concrete, which are in varying stages of development and implementation. All face issues of cost, and some face raw material shortages.

Cement production cannot be fully electrified. Instead, the sector will need to increase the proportion of alternative fuels used to replace coal and reduce carbon emissions. Carbon capture technology is now in early stages of being implemented at some plants, working to offset their overall emissions, while some electrifiable operations should use renewable energy.

New technologies have been demonstrated to show ways of making concrete net carbon negative, which while still in the very early stages, could be vital in transforming the industry. Cost is currently prohibitive, but the technologies could be a valuable resource in achieving the ambitious but essential net zero targets.

While cement and concrete have historically been sectors that are well known for their 'hard to abate' emissions, the pressure to decarbonize is rising rapidly. This report assesses the sector's current emissions footprint and its emissions reduction targets. It also explores the potential and limitations of the cement sector's foremost decarbonization technologies: clinker substitution, alternative fuels, CCUS, and carbon negative concrete.



Identify the market trends of energy transition technologies within the chemical industry

Develop market insight into current rates of technology adoption in chemicals and the factors that will shape the sectors' decarbonization. Identify the companies most active within CCUS, alternative fuels, alternative clinker, and carbon negative concrete in the chemical industry

Highlights:



On average, the cement industry accounts for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, more than any country other than the US or China.

The majority of CO2 emissions from cement come from the calcination process, where limestone is heated to produce calcium oxide

Decarbonization costs will reduce as renewable energy scales up and becomes more affordable. However, retrofitting cement plants with carbon capture technology will remain expensive.

Calcined clay emits 74% less CO2 than traditional clinker, so can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of cement.

The EU Innovation Fund has endorsed 8 large scale CCUS projects within the cement industry. Most are currently in the grant preparation stage, with plans to become operational before 2030 Companies such as Holcim and CEMEX already have some plants running on almost 100% alternative fuel, and CEMEX has reached a 70% alternative fuel rate across its European plants.

Scope



Current carbon footprint of cement

Cement industry net zero targets

Top cement companies emission reduction targets

Top four technologies for decarbonizing cement

Challenges of decarbonization

Leading companies decarbonizing cement

CCUS outlook for cement

Renewable and synthetic fuel outlook for cement Carbon negative concrete

Reasons to Buy



Identify the market trends of energy transition technologies within the chemical industry

Develop market insight into current rates of technology adoption in chemicals and the factors that will shape the sectors' decarbonization. Identify the companies most active within CCUS, alternative fuels, alternative clinker, and carbon negative concrete in the chemical industry

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Cement and concrete carbon emissions

Cement and concrete's contribution to climate change

Cement and concrete's progress towards net-zero

Introduction to decarbonization technologies Four key decarbonization technologies

Companies Mentioned



Cement Roadstone Holdings

Holcim Group

Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd.

Heidelberg Materials AG

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd

CEMEX SAB de CV

Grasim Industries Ltd

UltraTech Cement Ltd

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Brimstone Energy

Terra CO2 Technologies Ltd.

Solidia Technologies

ecoLocked GmbH

BluePlanet Ltd.

Ecocem Global

CarbonCure Technologies

BioZeroc Ltd

Hoffman Green Cement Technologies SAS CarbonFree Chemicals Holdings LLC.

For more information about this report visit

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Global Cement Market

Europe Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 50+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import Export, End Markets - Q1 2023 Update United Kingdom Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 50+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import Export, End Markets - Q1 2023 Update





Tags Cement Cement and Concrete Cementitious Material Clinker Composites Concrete Green Cement Related Links