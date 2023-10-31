Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Viral Vector Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023

Viral Vector Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The viral vector manufacturing market is set to reach $11.9 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 19.8%, as per TBRC's Viral Vector Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023.

The viral vector manufacturing market grows due to cancer and infectious diseases prevalence. North America leads the viral vector manufacturing market share. Major players: Sanofi, Thermo Fisher, Merck, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Lonza Group, Catalent Inc.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segments

. By Type: Adenoviral Vectors, Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, Retroviral Vectors, Other Types

. By Disease: Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Diseases

. By Workflow: Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing

. By Application: Gene And Cell Therapy Development, Vaccine Development, Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Discovery, Biomedical Research

. By End-User: Research Organizations, Biotech And Pharmaceutical Companies, Others End Users

. By Geography: The global viral vector manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Viral vector manufacturing refers to producing viral vectors, tools that deliver genetic material into cells. A viral vector is a tool for gene transfer that can manipulate a particular cell type or tissue to express therapeutic genes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

