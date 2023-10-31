Xmachina AI Group Inc. Announces New Head Of AI Consulting Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- XMachina AI Group Inc., formerly 1210352 B.C. Ltd., (the“Company” or“Xmachina") is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nicolas Bonnafous as the Company's new Head of AI Consulting Services. With an impressive track record and extensive experience in the field of artificial intelligence, Nicolas is set to drive the company's AI consulting services to new heights.

As the newly appointed Vice President of Consulting, Nicolas Bonnafous brings a wealth of business intelligence leadership, knowledge, and expertise to the role. Having previously served in leadership positions within the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Intelligence (BI) and Software as a Service (SaaS) verticals. He is recognized as a serial entrepreneur in Information Technology with experience in building and exiting four companies including one listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange.

Mr. Bonnafous stated, "I am honoured to join XMachina a company that is known for acquisitions and development in the AI space. I am excited to lead the AI Consulting team and help our clients harness the power of artificial intelligence to achieve their business objectives."

Under Nicolas's leadership, XMachina's Consulting division is set to expand its services, offering tailored solutions to clients across various industries. The Company anticipates that this strategic move will help establish it in the AI consulting landscape.

Claude G. Théoret, CEO of XMachina AI Group Inc, expressed his enthusiasm for Nicolas's appointment, stating, "We are confident that Nicolas is the right leader to guide our AI consulting services to new levels of success. His vision, experience, and passion for business intelligence and AI make Nicolas the perfect addition to our team."

About the Company

XMachina AI Group Inc. acquires companies that are applying AI and advanced data analytics in innovative ways to solve real world business problems. The Company then accelerates their growth by injecting capital, top tier talent and by streamlining their corporate processes. Current sectors of interest for the Company include supply-chain and logistics, manufacturing, construction, and real estate management. For more information, please visit .

No recognized securities exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release, which has been prepared by management of the Company.

