Comms Factory Shares Guidance On Measuring Success Of Press Releases

How companies can analyze press release campaign data metrics for better public relations success

CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Comms Factory , a leading press release and publicity writing service, today announced the availability of free benchmark goals that allow companies to easily evaluate public relations efforts and success. As one of the top sources for press releases and publicity, Comms Factory is sharing its complimentary, actionable checklist to help businesses measure the success of their press release and publicity campaigns.Comms Factory has developed proven tools that track progress of press release planning and investment over time, by establishing goals. Strategic planning with an end game is a logical and optimal method for planning press release content and distribution to stay on track with marketing budgets.“Comms Factory has always encouraged our customers to measure the progress and success of press release campaigns,” said CEO and founder Hugh Taylor.“Track the number of media outlets using your press release content. Document all media mentions, articles, segments or coverage generated from each release and monitor both online and offline media, including newspapers, magazines, websites, TV and radio. Finally, use Google Alerts and a media monitoring service to catch all coverage.”It is important to follow the progress of PR campaigns using these suggestions from Comms Factory:.Checking for key messages and quotes.Measuring online engagement.Monitoring website traffic.Checking search engine rankings.Tracking sales activities and leads.Setting specific goalsFor more information on Comms Factory's services and to book a free consultation, visit commsfactory. The company can also be found on Fiverr and Upwork.About Comms FactoryComms Factory is a corporate communications resource for entrepreneurs of all kinds. We are a team of experienced corporate communications professionals that offers a range of public relations and content marketing services. Our goal is to enable our clients to promote themselves in multiple media outlets as economically as possible.###

