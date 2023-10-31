Thynk strengthens Hospitality Cloud Platform with acquisition of 'Please ask m'

(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) 31 October, 2023 – Thynk, a global provider of advanced technology solutions for data-driven hotel sales and operations management, has announced the acquisition of 'Please ask m', a pivotal step in fortifying its hospitality cloud solution. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with Thynk's strategic growth initiatives, aimed at providing hoteliers with an augmented suite of software to elevate sales and operations, deliver superior guest experiences, and harness actionable data-driven insights.



Pascal Petit, CEO of Thynk, said: "The integration of Please ask m's functionalities into Thynk's hospitality cloud represents a confluence of aligned interests and core competencies. The fusion of these platforms is expected to significantly enhance our value proposition for hoteliers, facilitating increased revenue potential and operational efficiency."



Thynk's hospitality cloud, recognized for streamlining hotel operations and leveraging data for insightful decision-making, will now be complemented by Please ask m's robust revenue generation modules. This strategic addition ensures that hoteliers are not only equipped with top-tier operational tools but also with advanced mechanisms to identify and capture new revenue opportunities and improve the customer journey.



Mark Struik, Founder of Please ask m, commented: "With Thynk we have a shared vision, one that sees beyond today's constraints. The addition of our revenue generation modules to Thynk’s cloud ecosystem is like giving hoteliers a key to countless new doors of opportunity."



With this acquisition, stakeholders can anticipate a cohesive platform that addresses the multifaceted needs of the modern hospitality industry. Nils Scheers, COO of Thynk, added: "The integration process has been initiated with a focus on seamless transition and operational continuity. We remain committed to delivering consistent and enhanced value to our clients."

Thynk remains dedicated to its mission of providing unparalleled solutions to the hospitality sector and views this acquisition as a significant milestone in its journey towards industry leadership.







