QUANTUM CONSUMER SOLUTIONS HIRES RISHIT MEHTA, EX-DENTSU INTERNATIONAL, AS GROUP CFO.

(MENAFN- Quantum Consumer Solutions) Quantum Consumer Solutions, a global insights and strategy consultancy, has announced the appointment of Rishit Mehta to its leadership team as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 1, 2023.



Rishit brings over 20 years of financial experience from global marketing, digital and tech companies.

With a deep background in corporate finance strategy, strategic business modelling, and operations management, he has successfully led business transformations, establishing finance and operations functions that have consistently driven business performance.



Rishit joins from Dentsu, where he was Chief Commercial Officer, India. Before joining Dentsu, he spent over 12 years as CFO and Finance Director at Digitas and BBH.

In his new role, Rishit will oversee all aspects of the financial systems and processes for the Quantum Group, and consolidate and transform existing commercial operations.

“This is an exciting time to join Quantum as the Company continues to make solid progress against its long-term strategy,” said Rishit. “I am eager to build on the momentum Quantum has gained in recent years and ensure our business transformation positions us for success in the years to come.”



Based in India, Rishit will manage a global team and report to Group Managing Director, Rinita Singh.

Commenting on the appointment, Rinita said, “We are thrilled to have Rishit join us and are confident that his extensive and impressive financial experience will allow him to generate tangible results as we continue our growth plans. Rishit is not only an accomplished CFO, but also a leader with extensive experience in business transformation.”







