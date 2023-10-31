Momcozy's New Bras Redefine Comfort And Style For Postpartum Fitness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy 's FB011 Nursing Sports Bra Redefines Postpartum Comfort, Prioritizes Self-Care For Moms









Momcozy proudly announces the release of its new FB011 Nursing Sports Bras . The innovative design overcomes the cons of traditional nursing and average sports bras while offering ways for breastfeeding moms to stay active, cozy and confident from the home to the gym.

Moms, in their postpartum fitness journey, face added weight and sensitivity of lactating breasts. Traditional nursing bras lack the support and protection needed for workouts. Average sports bras cause hassle when switching from exercising to breastfeeding. Slipping pads leave moms with awkward milk leakage. And bra underwires add discomfort to already sensitive breasts. This frustration leads to postponed postpartum fitness plans and sacrifices of physical comfort.

Game-Changing Design for all Occasions

Momcozy's new FB011 Nursing Sports Bra redefines the postpartum fitness experience and solves for these challenges. The wide shoulder straps, elastic chest band, and o-back design reduce back pressure and provide sufficient support during workouts. The wireless, non-removable, pads and one-handed clip-down cups prioritize moms' comfort and convenience by offering easy breastfeeding and pumping after workouts.

FB011 Nursing Sports Bra uses soft strips to support breasts like wired bras. These pros make it an ideal partner for moms transitioning back to a pre-pregnancy active lifestyle. The cozy design is particularly crafted for low-impact activities such as walking, jogging, hiking, and yoga.

The hook-and-eye closure and extender make sure that moms of all body sizes can exercise confidently and feed their babies smoothly. The breathable and soft material dries fast at workouts. Feeding or pumping afterward can be a breeze. Throughout pregnancy, nursing, and postpartum fitness, FB011 Nursing Sports Bra promises all-day relaxation and protection.

Empowering Moms at all Stages

Founded for moms, Momcozy has long been supporting and understanding moms' needs in different ways. FB011 Nursing Sports Bra goes beyond a bra, it centers on the self-care of new moms. FB011's revolutionary design integrates high-quality materials, ultimate comfort, maximum versatility, great support, and reliable protection.

Momcozy declares that all moms deserve joy and beauty. The FB011 Nursing Sports Bra praises a healthy and self-loving lifestyle by offering this new solution to free moms from physical restraints. The birth of this new bra proves that moms can appreciate the original beauty of their bodies without shame.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers around the world with innovative wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care essentials. Available in over 40 countries, Momcozy aims to make moms' lives easier from pregnancy to early motherhood with continuous product innovation and a commitment to cozy, comfortable designs. Learn more at



