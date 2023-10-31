(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kansas City, MO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeBruce Foundation will be hosting a virtual event to kick off National Career Development Month. During this event on November 2nd, leaders will be sharing the latest national Employment Empowerment research data, findings from The DeBruce Foundation's nationwide public opinion research, exploring how youth ages 16-24 are perceiving and preparing for the workforce, and publicly launching the new Career Explorer Tools.

The DeBruce Foundation will unveil key findings and new tools that are a product of extensive research to create Employment Empowerment for individuals nationwide. This event is for workforce development leaders, educators, policymakers, and anyone who is invested in helping individuals build thriving career paths.

WHO:



Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Olympic Legend and Founder of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation

Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, The DeBruce Foundation

Lee Waldvogel, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, American Student Assistance (ASA)

Suja Joseph, Director of Statewide Reemployment Programs, Maryland Department of Labor

Brett Kisker, Executive Director, Northland CAPS; and A Northland CAPS student

WHAT:

A virtual event to release our latest national Employment Empowerment research data, nationwide public opinion research on how youth ages 16-24 are perceiving the workforce, and publicly launch the new Career Explorer Tools.

WHEN:

10:00 AM CT | Thursday, November 2, 2023

WHERE:

Zoom webinar; RSVP at no cost here

About The DeBruce Foundation

The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is geared toward helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, we change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities. We develop young people by engaging them in decision-making through initiatives such as DeBruce Career Corps. Learn more at .

# # #

Attachment

National Career Development Month Kickoff Speakers

The DeBruce Foundation





National Career Development Month Kickoff Speakers Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Lee Waldvogel, Suja Joseph, Brett Kisker Related Links