Fubo To Offer Exclusive Perks For Investors Through Partnership With Shareholder Loyalty Leader Tiicker

The new partnership gives Fubo shareholders access to a tiered perks program that includes a 20% discount on a one-month subscription to Fubo Pro for new subscribers and exclusive early access to product features through the company's beta testing program. Additional perk offerings are expected to roll out soon at .

“Engaging with Fubo shareholders is a priority as they are often our most passionate ambassadors,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo.“Fubo recently partnered with Say Technologies to enhance communications with our shareholders, and our new partnership with TiiCKER will easily enable our shareholders to experience and participate in Fubo on a deeper level. We look forward to connecting with investors through TiiCKER.”

“Few industries are growing faster than streaming services like Fubo's, and today's viewer is looking to get in on the action and participate in that growth as an investor,” said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER.“TiiCKER's partnership with Fubo connects the dots for the consumer and retail investor and continues our efforts to revolutionize how public companies connect with and reward shareholders who have a passion for the brands they own. We're thrilled for investors in Fubo to begin experiencing the perks of ownership.”

Shareholder loyalty platform TiiCKER invented verified shareholder perks as an empowering tool for retail investors to engage with the brands they own and love. Through verified perks, TiiCKER also offers public companies the invaluable tool of direct-to-shareholder marketing and currently partners with companies including movie studio Lionsgate (Tii:LGF.A , LGF.B) and consumer brands such as Whirlpool (Tii:WHR ), Real Good Foods (Tii:RGF ) and Mondee (Tii:MOND ).

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, ownership benefits, custom articles and content, and TiiCKER Perks from its marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable shareholder loyalty programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime ValueTM. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook and is a member of the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo's proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming (2018) and MultiView (2020), which it did years ahead of its peers.

