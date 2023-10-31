Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Is Projected To Grow At Significant CAGR Close To 10%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The preeclampsia diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the preeclampsia diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% between 2021 and 2028.The rising incidence of preterm births is fueling the expansion of this industry. The growing requirement for companion diagnostics is acknowledged as the primary industry trend. Companion diagnostics are in greater demand because of the rising need for a better knowledge of patient demands and the supply of individualized pharmaceutical treatments. It is anticipated that this tendency will expand more widely and open up new markets for POC products, such as preeclampsia laboratory testing. This also contributes to medication adherence, patient satisfaction, and disease management. During the projected time, all of these elements are anticipated to support the preeclampsia diagnostics market expansion.Preeclampsia, often referred to as toxaemia, is a quickly developing condition marked by high blood pressure and an abundance of protein in pregnant women's urine. It is one of the pregnancy-related hypertension illnesses that is speeding up the rates of maternal and perinatal morbidity and death among women in both developed and developing countries. It may cause premature delivery and other issues including eclampsia or seizures, organ failure, and even death if it is not detected in its early stages. Preeclampsia is becoming more and more common, and the necessity to save both the mother's and the child's lives is driving the expansion of the preeclampsia diagnostics industry. In addition, a lot of companies are concentrating on strategic alliances and collaborations to create novel blood tests that identify illness biomarkers, which is anticipated to drive the need for a diagnosis during the projection period.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Metabolomics Diagnostics and the Preeclampsia Foundation partnered in May 2022 to develop accurate and unbiased tests to improve preeclampsia prediction. Additionally, the alliance seeks to avoid negative outcomes and promote maternal health via education.Access sample report or view details:Based on test type the global preeclampsia diagnostics market is divided into blood tests, urine tests and others. Throughout the projection period, the blood testing sector is expected to increase at the fastest rate. The market is growing as a result of preeclampsia being more common and blood tests' benefits in accurately identifying indicators. Additionally, a lot of healthcare facilities are using blood tests to identify toxaemia, which may increase the need for additional blood screening tests shortly.Based on products and services the global preeclampsia diagnostics market is divided into instruments, reagents and consumables and services. The reagents & consumables category has the most market share and is predicted to grow at the fastest rate of compound annual growth (CAGR) throughout the projected period. The increasing number of pregnant women experiencing preeclampsia and the widespread use of biomarker diagnostics are responsible for the segment's rise. In addition, a rise in the need for reagents and consumables is anticipated in the upcoming years due to growing awareness of this condition and various diagnostic techniques.Based on end users the global preeclampsia diagnostics market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centres and others. Throughout the projection period, the diagnosis centres sector is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The segmental expansion can be attributed to an increase in the number of pregnant patients visiting diagnostic clinics with preeclampsia. Additionally, diagnostic centres concentrate on offering sophisticated prenatal screening for preeclampsia with both early and late-onset, which is anticipated to propel the segmental expansion.Based on Geography the North American market is poised to grow significantly over the forecast period. This region's market is growing because of the high uptake of technologically improved products, growing patient and provider awareness of the seriousness of the condition, and substantial healthcare spending. Furthermore, a rise in the introduction of cutting-edge preeclampsia diagnostics products is anticipated to propel market expansion. Moreover, the rise in awareness of preeclampsia diagnosis in pregnant women is contributing to the market growth in the region. .BY TEST TYPEoBlood TestoUrine TestoOthers.BY PRODUCT AND SERVICESoInstrumentsoReagents & ConsumablesoServices.BY END-USERoHospitalsoDiagnostic CentersoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.B.R.A.H.M.S.EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc.BioMérieux SA.Atlas Medical.Quidel Corporation.BIOSYNEX SA.Prestige Brands Holdings.Swiss Precision Diagnostics (SPD) GmbH.NG BIOTECH SAS

