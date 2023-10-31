Wine Butler Celebrates Major Milestone In Winemaking Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

More than Five Million Wine Bottles Reused and Refilled

- Mark Whalen, President, Wine ButlerTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wine Butler , a leader in sustainable, affordable winemaking, announces a significant milestone, more than five million wine bottles reused and refilled.Glass bottles are the largest contributor to winemaking's carbon footprint. Despite aggressive recycling programs, more than three billion wine bottles end up in landfills in North America each year. Winemaking with Wine Butler offers the consumer a more sustainable alternative- the opportunity to sterilize and re-use their bottles each visit.“Winemaking is an age-old practice, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for innovation,” said Mark Whalen, President, Wine Butler.“We believe winemaking can be sustainable and regardless if you are a casual wine drinker or a wine enthusiast, Wine Butler can help you enjoy quality wine for less money and with less harm to our planet.”Wine Butler has a 50-year history of affordable winemaking in Canada. Customers mix the ingredients at one of WineButler's four locations, bottle it, and can even use custom labels. In addition to a more environmentally friendly choice, due to Wine Butler's long-standing relationship with vineyards and distinctive licensing, consumers enjoy their wine for significantly less than retail locations.“It's a massive consumer behavioral shift that needs to take place, and we're not there yet,” said Whalen.A single 750ml bottle creates approximately five pounds of carbon dioxide emissions when manufactured. In addition to reducing that overall carbon footprint, reusing wine bottles also reduces other environmental contaminants and significantly lessens the volume of water used by the industry.To learn more about Wine Butler and its sustainable winemaking practices, facilities, and technology visit .For more information view the press kit here .

