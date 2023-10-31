Family Of God International Launches Initiative To Combat Sex Trafficking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Family of God International calls for support to build a rescue center in the Dominican Republic for victims of sex trafficking.

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Family of God International , under the leadership of Dr. Aaron Lewis, has announced an urgent initiative aimed at combating sex trafficking. The organization is in the process of building an International Ministry Center in the Dominican Republic to serve as a safe haven and rescue center for women who have been captured and sold into sex trafficking.According to the International Labour Organization, over 40 million individuals worldwide are currently held captive in modern-day slavery. A staggering 75% of these victims are women and girls, and 25% are children. Family of God International is committed to putting an end to this global crisis."We are dedicated to spreading the love of Christ to all corners of the world," said Dr. Aaron Lewis, Chief Servant of Family of God International. "One area where we are particularly passionate about making an impact is in the fight against sex trafficking. This issue is one that we must address head-on."The organization has already begun construction on the center but still needs $70,000 USD to complete the building phase. The center will provide survivors with a safe place to stay, food, and resources to assist them in returning to a life of freedom and safety."We urge you to join us in this fight by making a donation to support the construction of our International Ministry center," added Dr. Lewis. "Every single dollar counts and will bring us one step closer to ending sex trafficking and rescuing those who are caught up in it."Family of God International is grateful for any contributions to this critical mission. For more information or to make a donation, please contact Elder JoAnna Laiscell at or visit .

JoAnna Laiscell

Family of God International

+1 860-869-5667

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube