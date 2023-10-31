Global Aerospace & Defense PCB Market Primed For Expansion, Predicted To Reach $1.49 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aerospace And Defense PCB Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global aerospace & defense PCB market is set to experience a gradual rise, from $1.29 billion in 2022 to $1.49 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9%. Despite facing challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and pandemic fallout, the market exhibits resilience and a promising trajectory, fostered by the escalating demand for both commercial and military UAVs.

Increasing UAV Demand Driving Market Growth

The surge in the utilization of commercial and military UAVs serves as a catalyst for the aerospace and defense PCB market's progress. As reported by Skykam Technical Inspections in December 2022, the global drone market reached a substantial valuation of $43 billion in 2022, with personal drones representing a significant portion of the unit sales. Correspondingly, the Federal Aviation Administration recorded a staggering 855,860 registered drones in the United States in 2023. This growing demand for UAVs continues to propel the aerospace and defense PCB market to new heights.

Prominent Market Players and Technological Advancements

Epec Engineered Technologies LLC, Amitron Corporation, and several other key market players are actively embracing technological advancements, leveraging innovative solutions to solidify their market positions. Notably, PCB Technologies Ltd. introduced the iNPACK, an advanced technology embedded with enhanced features that effectively optimize signal integrity and mitigate unwanted inductance effects, thereby improving overall functionality.

Aerospace And Defense PCB Market Segments :

.By Type: Single Sided, Double Sided, Multilayer

.By Design: Rigid PCB, Flexible PCB, Rigid-Flex PCB, High-Density Interconnect

.By Aircraft: Narrow-body Aircraft, Wide-body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, UAV, Spacecraft

.By Application: Radar Installations, Power Supplies, Power Conversion, Radio Communication, Lighting, Engine Control Systems, Other Applications

North America Leading the Way, Asia-Pacific Spearheading Growth

With North America taking the lead in the aerospace & defense PCB market in 2022, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market, paving the way for substantial regional development and advancement.

Aerospace And Defense PCB Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aerospace And Defense PCB Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aerospace and defense PCB market size, aerospace and defense PCB market drivers and trends, aerospace and defense PCB market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and aerospace & defense PCB market growth across geographies.

