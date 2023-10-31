The Difficult Airway Course (DAC) Jumps On Board With Eolife X By Archeon Medical

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dennis Taylor, Executive Director, Airway Management Education CenterBESANçON, FRANCE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Archeon is proud to announce that the Airway Management Education Center's Difficult Airway Course, based in the United States, is now teaching high-performance ventilation with EOlife X .The Difficult Airway Course Emergency, Difficult Airway Course Anesthesia, Difficult Airway Course Critical Care and Difficult Airway Course EMS are the only national CME approved programs that teach the widely adopted, evidence-based approach to emergency airway management developed by Drs. Ron Walls, Michael Murphy and Robert Luten. Led by Drs. Calvin Brown, III, Jarrod Mosier, Matteo Parotto and Darren Braude, these courses emphasize small group learning, hands-on sessions, and medical simulations to reinforce learning and provide valuable practice time with proven airway devices.“Leading the way in airway management excellence, the integration of EOlife X was a great addition for this practice-changing course. EOlife X is the first real-time feedback device designed to teach to accurately follow the AHA adult and pediatric resuscitation guidelines for manual ventilation. EOlife X is now an integral part of high-performance ventilation training. People who train with EOlife X gain a new and valuable perspective on ventilation techniques.”Dennis A. Taylor, DNP, PhD, ACNP-BC, FCCMExecutive Director, Airway Management Education Center LLC“Archeon Medical is really proud to be joining this airway management excellence program. This partnership with the Difficult AIrway Course demonstrates the importance and the necessity to teach and integrate High-Performance manual ventilation as the best new practice.” Alban de Luca, CEO of Archeon Medical.About ArcheonArcheon was founded in France in January 2018 by Alban De Luca and Pierre-Edouard Saillard and is a pioneer in artificial intelligence applied to pulmonary ventilation. The company has grown rapidly since the launch of the EOlife product in 2020 and announced the completion of a $6 million fundraising in February 2022, to continue the development and commercialization of new ventilation technologies in more than 15 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and North America. In March 2023, the company received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its clinical EOlife device.

