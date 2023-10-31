Water Tech, Inc. Breaks Ground For New Regional Distribution Facility In Statesville, North Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Water Tech, Inc. is excited to announce an expansion with the construction of a state-of-the-art Regional Distribution Facility in Statesville, North Carolina.

FORT SMITH, AR, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Water Tech, Inc. Breaks Ground for New Regional Distribution Facility in Statesville, North CarolinaWater Tech, Inc., a leading ESOP company, is excited to announce a significant expansion with the construction of a state-of-the-art Regional Distribution Facility in Statesville, North Carolina. The company will be hosting a groundbreaking event at 130 Deer Ridge Road on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST.The City of Statesville's Mayor Kutteh says,“We welcome Water Tech into the Statesville family. They are problem solvers and solution finders. They could not have chosen a better place to expand their business footprint.”Water Tech's new facility, spanning 50,000 square feet, marks the company's dedication to serving the North Carolina region. The expansion will not only enhance their operational capabilities but will also create employment opportunities. The facility is expected to generate 26+ full-time jobs for the residents of Iredell County, bolstering the local economy and providing valuable career opportunities.Ken Farris, President/CEO of Water Tech, Inc., expressed gratitude, stating,“We are very humbled and appreciative of being selected to be part of the Iredell County Economic Development Incentive program. We are very excited to be part of the growing economy in Iredell County and Statesville.”Founded over three decades ago, Water Tech, Inc. was established to cater to the water treatment needs of the domestic food processing industry. As an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) company, Water Tech has earned a reputation for excellence and innovation in the field. With existing locations in Fort Smith, Arkansas; McAlester, Oklahoma; Meridian, Mississippi; and now Statesville, North Carolina, the company continues to grow and serve its expanding customer base.The groundbreaking event signifies a significant milestone for Water Tech, Inc., reflecting the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and community development. Local residents, business partners, and members of the media are invited to join the event and celebrate this exciting new chapter for Water Tech, Inc.For media inquiries, please contact:

Saundra Cooksey

Water Tech, Inc.

+1 479-649-7447

