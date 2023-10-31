Acne Treatment Market Projected To Reach US$244.81 Million By 2028 At A Significant CAGR Close To 4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the acne treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$244.81 million by 2028.The prime factors propelling the acne treatment market growth are the increasing prevalence of acne, rising disposable incomes, growing awareness of acne treatment options, technological advancements in acne treatment, and supportive government initiatives.Acne treatment is typically aimed at reducing oil production, unclogging pores, and killing bacteria. There are a variety of acne treatments available, including over-the-counter and prescription medications, as well as cosmetic procedures. The market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of acne, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of acne treatment options. The development of new and improved acne treatment products is also expected to drive the growth of the market.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, In July 2022, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a pioneer in pharmaceutical innovation, launched India's first topical Minocycline 4% Gel, MINYM®, for the treatment of moderate to severe acne.Access sample report or view details:Based on products the global acne treatment market is divided into retinoids, antibiotics, isotretinoin, and others. The retinoids segment has the highest growth in the global acne treatment market. They help to reduce inflammation, unclog pores, and eliminate bacteria. Retinoids are relatively safe and have a low side effect profile. Retinoids are available in a variety of forms, including topical creams, gels, and lotions. This makes them a convenient and accessible treatment option for people with acne.Based on the route of administration the global acne treatment market is divided into oral and tropical. The topical segment of the global acne treatment market has the highest growth. Topical acne treatments can be applied directly to the affected area, while oral acne treatments must be swallowed. This can be inconvenient for patients, especially those who have multiple acne lesions or who forget to take their medication on time.Based on distribution channels the global acne treatment market is divided into hospital pharmacies and retail & online pharmacies. The retail & online pharmacies segment is expected to have the highest growth in the global acne treatment market. Retail & online pharmacies offer greater convenience to consumers, as they can purchase acne treatment products without having to visit a doctor. The growing popularity of online shopping is also contributing to the growth of the retail & online pharmacies segment.Based on Geography, North America is expected to capture a significant share of the global acne treatment market. Minimally invasive acne treatment procedures, such as chemical peels and laser therapy, are becoming increasingly popular in North America. This is because these procedures are effective and have a short recovery time. There is a growing demand for natural and organic acne treatment products in North America. This is because consumers are becoming more aware of the potential side effects of synthetic acne treatment products.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the acne treatment market, that have been covered are PHYTOMER, Skin Medica, PCA, Obaji, Colorescience, Revision Skincare, Sente, Jan Marini Skin Research, and Botanix Pharmaceuticals among others.The market analytics report segments the acne treatment market using the following criteria:.BY PRODUCToRetinoidsoAntibioticsoIsotretinoinoOthers.BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATIONoOraloTropical.BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELoHospital PharmaciesoRetail & Online Pharmacies.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.PHYTOMER.Skin Medica.PCA.Obaji.Colorescience.Revision Skincare.Sente.Jan Marini Skin Research.Botanix PharmaceuticalsExplore More Reports:.Melanoma Treatment Market:.Global Dermatological Drug Market:.Sleep Disorder Treatment Market:

