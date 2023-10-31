IMF revises Iran's GDP growth forecasts for 2023, marking positive momentum in economy

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued its latest World Economic Outlook Report titled "Navigating Global Divergences," where it has made notable upward revisions to Iran's economic growth projections for 2023. The IMF now anticipates a 3.0 percent expansion in Iran's gross domestic product (GDP) for the current year. This positive adjustment reflects a significant improvement in Iran's global economic ranking. Among the 191 countries surveyed, Iran has surged 10 places to secure the 90th position, surpassing the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Hungary. This marks a considerable shift from its 100th position in 2022, as reported in the IMF's prior assessments.



The IMF had previously estimated Iran's GDP growth for 2023 at 2.5 percent in its July report. Additionally, the IMF revised its earlier projections for Iran's economic performance in 2022, now pegging the country's GDP growth at 3.8 percent for that year, as opposed to the 3.5 percent estimated in the July report. Notably, this 3.8 percent growth outpaced the global average and exceeded the economic expansion of several prominent nations, including Canada, China, Germany, South Korea, and the United States.



The report also touches on the matter of inflation in Iran. In 2022, inflation in the country was reported at 45.8 percent, and the IMF anticipates a slight increase to 47 percent in 2023, followed by a decrease to 32.5 percent in 2024. This evolving economic landscape in Iran, as depicted in the IMF report, underscores a significant positive trajectory in the country's economic outlook.

