Life & Banc Split Corp. Completes Preferred Share Offering

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: LBS, LBS.A) Life & Banc Split Banc Corp. (the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced treasury offering of preferred shares (“Preferred Shares”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $94 million. The Preferred Shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the existing symbol LBS.A.

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $9.60 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 8.3%.(1) The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., and Scotiabank and included Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Research Capital Corporation and Richardson Wealth Limited.

The Company invests in a portfolio consisting of common shares of the six largest Canadian banks and the four major publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies: