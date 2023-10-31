Circana Announces Winners Of Fifth Annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, October 31, 2023 –Circana , formerly IRI and The NPD Group, today announced the winners of its fifth annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards, which were shared with the recipients during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas. The awards recognized brands that achieved the top increases in U.S. market share in key areas of the aftermarket and tires industries.

Winners within the accessories and appearance; chemicals, additives, and fluids; maintenance and repair; and core tires segments were identified using Circana's Retail Tracking Service, which reports sales data collected from a panel of retailers including automotive specialty, mass market, tires, e-commerce, and others.

“Consumers are reprioritizing the way they spend, and the aftermarket is finding ways to deliver value that fosters growth,” said Steve Flavin, president of the automotive practice at Circana.“It is a pleasure to once again celebrate the industry's ongoing resilience, and recognize the brands influencing market growth through continual shifts in consumer behavior.”

