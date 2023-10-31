Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2023 Sales Performance Management Market Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Sales Performance Management Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Sales performance management (SPM) enables the sales organization to develop plans and manage and analyze performance for staffing, revenue, and territories, among other areas. SPM includes sales planning and sales analytics.



The 6th annual report examines end user perceptions and trends around SPM adoption, budgets, and overall success, analyzed by organization size, geography, and other attributes. The report scores the importance of the main areas of SPM including features, integrations, and technologies, as reported by end user respondents.

According to the study, functional adoption of SPM is highest in sales, finance, and marketing, with opportunities for use stretching to most functional users. Broader functional adoption increases significantly over time, and is most prevalent in very large organizations in multiple industries.

“In recent years, SPM software and services have been on a steady and rising tide of user respondent importance,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory.“Organizations of all sizes increasingly view SPM as a core component of their enterprise planning capabilities.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

