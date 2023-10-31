Global Open Banking Market Size To Reach USD 106.15 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Open banking, a secure and efficient way to transfer money and provide third-party financial service providers access to consumer data, is witnessing remarkable developments, with IoT and AI-based technologies playing a central role in creating innovative financial services and products. For instance, Noda and ThetaRay have recently collaborated to enhance payment monitoring and compliance capabilities using AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, supporting the digital economy in Europe.

AI's impact on the banking sector is profound, enhancing efficiency, speed, and data analysis capabilities. Chatbots and tools like ChatGPT are transforming customer service and providing banks with a means to share customer financial data securely with third-party providers.

The market is also benefitting from the growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology for digital transformation, enhanced data privacy, and customer experiences. AI processes vast amounts of customer data, even aiding in Know Your Customer (KYC) purposes and simplifying complex texts for better understanding.

Digital wallets are leading the way in e-commerce, with a 49% share, but challenges such as data inconsistency and data protection concerns could restrain market growth. Maintaining robust security systems is crucial, and with the growth of AI and IoT, cybersecurity threats are a concern, making data protection, security, consistency, and reliability essential.

Financial Services Insights: The banking segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the increasing need for data security, better customer experiences, and banking and capital management. Cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoins are also being integrated into the banking sector through open banking, enabling transactions between crypto wallets and traditional bank accounts.

Distribution Channel Insights: Banks are expected to see moderate revenue growth due to the integration of open APIs, regulatory compliance, and customer satisfaction. Investments in technology and the use of AI and IoT tools are enhancing efficiency and decision-making. Online facilities like net banking and mobile banking are making banking more customer-friendly.

Deployment Insights: Hybrid deployment is the preferred choice due to banks' privacy concerns and security considerations. Hybrid cloud offers improved security, user experience, reduced IT costs, and a higher Return on Investment (ROI). This approach helps accelerate digital transformation, providing enhanced security, operational efficiency, innovation, and regulatory alignment.

Service Type Insights: The transactional segment is expected to grow steadily, benefitting from blockchain, big data, and AI technologies to simplify, speed up, and make transactions more reliable. Effective communication and information sharing are key for maintaining positive relationships with stakeholders.

Regional Insights: In 2022, Europe led the market due to the rising demand for online banking and improved payment security. The region has seen an increase in partnerships and mergers, further boosting market growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest revenue growth due to the presence of fintech companies and technological advancements. In North America, the shift from traditional banking to modern solutions is driving considerable market growth.

