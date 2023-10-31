Matterport Wins Best Saas Product For Real Estate & Property Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR)'s Property Intelligence, the company's proprietary AI solution to analyze real estate properties at scale, has been named 2023's Best SaaS Product For Real Estate & Property Management by the International SaaS Awards.



Introduced last year , Matterport's Property Intelligence revolutionizes property assessments, providing a fast, scalable and superior solution to today's costly on-site evaluations conducted by professionals. Building on over a decade of experience in 3D data manipulation, Matterport enables customers to utilize its cutting-edge AI to generate reliable property insights and data with unmatched precision.

For home shoppers, these innovations offer new insights into a property's potential, while eliminating repeat visits to prospective properties, and the extra back-and-forth between buying and selling agents, while property marketers and managers can radically simplify the process of buying, selling, or managing a property with these tools.

Last year, Matterport's Property Intelligence helped create a new category in Airbnb's 2022 Winter Release. Using just the Matterport digital twin, this first-of-its-kind technology partnership analyzed and verified a collection of Airbnb homes to ensure they met accessibility standards for guests with mobility needs. The collection, called Adapted, features listings that have step-free entrances to the home and to one or more bedrooms and bathrooms, in addition to at least one accessibility feature in the bathroom. The Adapted category now features over 1,100 listings around the world, including unique homes such as a treehouse in Brazil and a houseboat in Florida .

In September, Matterport opened access to the next set of features in its Property Intelligence offering as part of a new beta program that automatically generates complete property measurements, room labels, 2D layouts, and property reports. The automation of these functions marked a significant breakthrough for property assessment technology by eliminating the need for time-consuming, tedious, manual measurements and reporting.

This marks just the beginning of Matterport's plans for Property Intelligence in the months and years to come, all aimed squarely at the company's mission to make every space more valuable and accessible.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2023 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

