Liquidpiston Raises $30 Million In Reg A+ Crowdfunding Round

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOOMFIELD, Conn. and TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidPiston, Inc. , a leading innovator of efficient rotary engine technology and hybrid power systems, and DealMaker , a leading cloud-based fintech platform used by growing companies to raise capital digitally, today announced the successful close of LiquidPiston's second Reg A+ equity crowdfunding campaign. The raise, which was oversubscribed, brought in $30 million in investments, bringing the total capital raised across three Regulation CF campaigns and two Regulation A campaigns to $50 million.

The overwhelming support from over 10,000 investors in this round underscores the strong confidence in LiquidPiston's technology and its potential to deliver power for a wide spectrum of military and commercial hybrid-electric applications. The funds will be instrumental in accelerating the company's research and development efforts, expanding its operations, and bringing its groundbreaking engine technology closer to commercialization.

“We are incredibly grateful for the tremendous support from our investors, who have shown unwavering belief in our vision and technology,” said Alec Shkolnik, CEO of LiquidPiston.“This round is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated employees, the expertise and support of the DealMaker team, and the transformative potential of our engine technology. We are excited to use this capital to propel LiquidPiston into the future and create sustainable and more efficient power solutions.”

LiquidPiston's advanced engine technology promises to deliver significant improvements in fuel efficiency, power density, and versatility. Its applications span across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and power generation. These capabilities have earned LiquidPiston $65 million in U.S. Department of Defense funding, including a recent $35 million contract from the U.S. Air Force.

“LiquidPiston is a perfect example of an aspiring startup that has leveraged the reach of crowdfunding to bypass traditional funding bureaucracies and reach directly into the hearts and minds of individual investors more familiar with their area of innovation,” said Rebecca Kacaba, co-founder and CEO, DealMaker.“As a result, their base of investor support has grown dramatically, and DealMaker is proud to have contributed to their success.”

About LiquidPiston

LiquidPiston, Inc., a technology startup based in Bloomfield, CT, is leading the power systems industry's development of combustion engines that are scalable (from one horsepower (hp) to over 1,000), compact (delivering 1.5 hp/lb), and capable of utilizing efficient fossil or renewable fuel. The company's patented High-Efficiency Hybrid CycleTM (HEHC), aka“The Shkolnik Cycle”, and engine architecture innovation support next-generation fuel-energy conversion solutions for hybrid power systems, including for UAS, mobile power generation, and APU applications.

About DealMaker

DealMaker is revolutionizing the capital markets with its sophisticated suite of primary issuance, shareholder management, and capital raising solutions, including investor ranking algorithms and data analytics tools, to support all global private placements exemptions. Its mission is to put brands and founders back in control, running streamlined, successful capital raises in one centralized platform. The company operates out of Toronto, Canada; Austin, Texas; and Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit DealMaker .

