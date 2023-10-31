CBORD Announces 2023 Excellence Awards Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ITHACA, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBORD is pleased to announce the winners of its 2023 Excellence Awards. The awards honor organizations and individuals in four categories based on innovative applications of CBORD systems and service to the CBORD community. Nominations were submitted by colleagues, peers and CBORD team members, and the winners were chosen by committee.



Nominees include organizations from the healthcare and higher education industries and represent achievements in creating unique solutions using CBORD technology to serve their customers.

The 2023 Visionary Award recognizes the creative uses of CBORD solutions by an organization and honors excellence in innovative applications of CBORD systems. This year's winner is Corewell Health. Corewell Health's mission is to focus on patient care and satisfaction and empower the patient to improve health and health equity. That's why Corewell rolled out CBORD Patient App, giving patients more information and control over their meal service. Corewell also expanded mobile ordering for staff and guests and was a frontrunner in automated food pickup, self-checkout and checkout-free retail convenience. Corewell is currently moving food production and clinical nutrition to NetMenu, bringing new enterprise-wide technologies and efficiencies to its staff.

The One CBORD Award recipient exemplifies integrated planning and foresight in linking multiple CBORD systems together across an organization to deliver a comprehensive, community-wide solution. This year, CBORD presented two One CBORD Awards. The first is the University of Missouri-Columbia. Mizzou uses numerous CBORD systems seamlessly to deliver a connected campus experience to its students and staff. Mizzou is a power user of CS Gold with CS Access, Simphony, GET, GET Food, Instant ID with CBORD-provided Sigma DS3 printers, biometrics and Foodservice Suite. In 2023, Mizzou rounded out the connected campus experience by taking its TigerCard program mobile.

The second One CBORD Award winner is Western Connecticut State University. WCSU is always looking at ways to enhance its connected campus and has shown a commitment to doing so with CBORD products. The WCSU team continuously maximizes its use cases for CS Gold, Simphony and GET. And, as a pilot site for CS Gold Data Analytics, the team is leveraging all the information in the CS Gold system to pull into actionable data. WCSU utilizes GET and GET Food and is looking to roll out GET Rewards. The WCSU team is never set in its ways, but rather always asking“What's next?” and acting on it.

The Tech Trendsetter goes to an individual who has collaborated with CBORD to improve the functionality of its products. This year, the award winner is Leon Eck at the University of Notre Dame. The University of Notre Dame has a long history of innovative and broad use of CBORD systems, particularly related to campus dining. This past year, the university migrated from Foodservice Suite to NetMenu. In a mere five months, Leon's creative use of tools enabled scrubbing and transfer of more than 35 years of data. Leon worked alongside CBORD and internal change management teams to enable data access in new ways. Leon's dedication to the Notre Dame family, robust use of the NetMenu system, and commitment to a successful implementation make Leo the natural winner of the Tech Trendsetter award.

The Ambassador Award goes to individuals who have been working with CBORD to develop new products or have creatively applied CBORD solutions for the benefit of the larger user community. This year's winners are Chris Carr, Amy Light and Abbie Williamson from WakeMed Health and Hospitals.

WakeMed transitioned from a competitor platform to CBORD's clinical automation and hosted retail solutions. After nailing these two implementations, C-Store 2.0 was next. The WakeMed team worked hand in hand with CBORD through integrations and to bring the system online. Chris, Amy and Abbie were instrumental in making this happen and were advocates throughout the project.

“As is the case every year, we had a robust list of innovative and successful organizations as nominees. It is an honor to work with all of them. The final group of esteemed winners represents the best of the best, and we are proud to be associated with their successes,” said CBORD President, Dan Park.

Winners were honored at the Excellence Awards dinner on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, during the 43rd annual CBORD User Group Conference .

About CBORD

CBORD is the world's leading provider of campus card and cashless systems, food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions and commerce platforms for higher education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses. Guided by customer-centric development and support, CBORD solutions are used by more than 10,000 organizations in the U.S. and across the world. CBORD operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 indices. To learn more about CBORD's solutions, visit cbord.

