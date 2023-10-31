Fenix Outdoor: Q3 Report Fenix Outdoor International AG

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 Sept 2023

Third quarter 2023-07-01 – 2023-09-30



The total income of the Group was TEUR

225 846 (TEUR: 227 893), a decrease of 0,9%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 51 416 (TEUR: 55 943).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

37 391 (TEUR: 42 802).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

35 828 (TEUR: 43 139). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR

27 761 (TEUR: 33 037).



Earnings per B-share amounted to EUR 2.08 (EUR: 2.48).





Period 2023-01-01 – 2023-09-30



The total income of the Group was TEUR:

565 862 (TEUR: 563 649), an increase of 0,4%.



The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR: 96 137 (TEUR: 110 042).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

54 565 (TEUR: 70 928).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

54 685 (TEUR: 73 945).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR

38 811 (TEUR: 54 881). Earnings per B-share amounted to EUR 2.91 (EUR: 4.12).

Events after period closing:

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2023-09-30 the company holds 132 337 B-shares representing 0.38 % of the total capital of A-shares and B-shares.

Financial information

/investerare/rapporter

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication October 31 2023 at 14 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

Attachment

Interim report 2023-09-30 - No links





