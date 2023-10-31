Senti Bio Announces Multiple Data Presentations At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Two poster presentations highlighting new preclinical data with BlueRock Therapeutics –



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced four poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, being held November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego, CA.

“This continues to be a definitive year for Senti with multiple presentations across multiple medical and scientific venues,” said Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Senti Bio.“The four posters at this year's SITC meeting highlight the breadth and modularity of our platform. We also continue to make progress with our longstanding partner BlueRock, as highlighted by our two joint posters. Overall, I am pleased with the growing interest in our Gene Circuit platform throughout the global scientific community as we soon embark on using these technologies in the clinic.”

The presentations and posters can be accessed on the Scientific Presentations & Publications section of the Senti Bio website.

PRESENTATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

NOT gate gene circuits expand the range of tumor-associated antigens addressable by CAR-NK and -T cell therapies

In collaboration with GeneFab LLC

Abstract number: 257

Location: Poster Halls A and B1

Date and time: November 3, 2023, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm PT



Many tumor-associated antigens are also expressed on healthy cells, risking on-target/off-tumor toxicity.

Senti's Bio proprietary Logic Gating can help design cell therapies that address more tumor types by increasing the therapeutic window. The Company's NOT Gate technology, which is used in SENTI-202, aims to protect healthy cells in vitro and in vivo without interfering with anti-cancer killing in both T cells and NK cells.



Small-molecule regulated safety switch for improved safety of CAR cell therapies in the brain

In collaboration with BlueRock Therapeutics and GeneFab LLC

Abstract number: 24

Location: Poster Halls A and B1

Date and time: November 4, 2023, 9:00 am - 8:30 pm PT



Optimization of tamoxifen-responsive binding domains by computational design followed by high throughput screening yielded safety switches that trigger cell death via tamoxifen metabolites. Tamoxifen-regulated safety switch achieves complete killing at pharmacologically relevant concentrations in primary T cells within 48 hours of induction, enabling potential use in cell therapies for enhanced safety.

Smart sensor promoters drive state-specific gene circuits to convert immunosuppressive macrophages into an anti-tumor phenotype

In collaboration with BlueRock Therapeutics and GeneFab LLC

Abstract number: 430

Location: Poster Halls A and B1

Date and time: November 4, 2023, 9:00 am - 8:30 pm PT



Putative native enhancers mined from ATAC-Seq can be engineered into strong and M2c polarization state selective promoters when paired with certain promoters.

Generation of mutational variants of native M2 enhancers enable functional identification and mapping of regulatory elements.

Overexpression of transcription factors can be used as a master regulator to drive an M1-like phenotype. State-specific promoters can be built into smart sensor circuits to control macrophage polarization logic.

High-throughput discovery of constitutive promoters to drive strong expression of next-generation gene circuits in CAR-NK and -T cells

Abstract number: 270

Location: Poster Halls A and B1

Date and time: November 4, 2023, 9:00 am - 8:30 pm PT



Senti Bio has developed a robust platform for high-throughput promoter discovery that leverages both pooled library screening and automated end-to-end clonal screening.

The Company's optimized promoters enable higher expression of all gene circuit components, thereby allowing Senti Bio's proprietary Logic Gated CAR cells to achieve high protection of healthy cells using the NOT Gate technology without compromising tumor-killing function. The data validates the Company's discovery platform to engineer constitutive promoters for complex payload expression in T cells as well as NK cells, thus enabling the ability to effectively expand the Logic Gate technology into a wide range of cancers.



About Senti Bio

Senti Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging a synthetic biology platform called Gene Circuits to create therapies with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, spare healthy cells, increase specificity to target cells and control the expression of drugs even after administration. The Company's wholly-owned pipeline utilizes off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells, outfitted with Gene Circuits, to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth Gene Circuits in other modalities, diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships with Spark Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

