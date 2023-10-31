Changes In The Management Board And Supervisory Board Of Nordic Fibreboard AS And Its Group Subsidiaries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS has made a decision to recall Torfinn Losvik from the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS (including all subsidiaries of the group) as of November 6, 2023, due to the decision of the Supervisory Board to approve his resignation.

Torfinn Losvik will continue to be associated with the company at the level of the Supervisory Board and will continue as a member of the Supervisory Board.

In light of Torfinn Losvik ́s early withdrawal from the day-to-day management of the company, the Supervisory Board will propose to the General Meeting to recall Aigar Kallas from the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard, who will continue as the group's CEO and Chairman of the Board.

These changes are intended to support Nordic Fibreboard ledership structure and enhance industry-specific compentense.

The company will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders as soon as possible.

