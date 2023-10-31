New Product From Texas Software Company Gives Mid-Size Businesses Global-Enterprise Power

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jennifer Robertson, General Manager of Red MapleBOERNE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A new solution from the international software company Red Maple is offering small and medium-sized businesses the same extraordinary flexibility and power usually enjoyed by enterprise-level companies. Red Maple is introducing Advanced Credit Cards for Business Central , a credit card processing extension for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.“This new product gives any business with 250 or fewer employees the same industry-leading and secure solutions that enterprise-level companies have enjoyed for years. Red Maple created this because we believe every size business should have the opportunity to work smarter and perform as well as any global corporation,” says Jen Robertson, General Manager.Red Maple Advanced Credit Cards for BC allows customers to pay in multiple ways anywhere, anytime with a 24/7 customer portal, which means merchants get paid faster.The user-friendly solution makes it easy to accept payments securely via e-Commerce, card present or not present and multiple call center scenarios. The new solution also offers enhanced financial management, payment automation, credit card reconciliation, interchange optimization solutions and more.While other developers require businesses to change processors with new technology, Red Maple does not. Their solutions allow businesses to use the processor and gateway of their choice. It is also a PCI 4.0 ready solution. All payment transactions are secure with card processors that support tokenization or profiles, eliminating the risk of liability from local storage.Mid-sized businesses will also be able to streamline their accounting process, choose to process payments at picking list, packing slip, shipment or invoice, and handle complex transactions seamlessly and easily. Those enterprises will pay less per transaction with Level II and Level II interchange, which lowers processing costs. Even better, the Dynamics 365 extention is easy to use from the start with a user-friendly set up tool athat allows company to start accepting multiple kinds of credit card payments from customers within minutes. For more information, visitCompany Contact: Jennifer Robertson, , 972-489-2591Media Contact: Diane White, 918-770-3905About Red MapleRed MapleTM specializes in developing turnkey solutions that natively expand the capabilities of Microsoft DynamicsTM AX and Dynamics 365. Globally deployed by 500+ companies, Red Maple's solutions support complex business processes for credit cards and many payment types, commissions, and recurring billing (including maintenance, usage and royalties). The company's Advanced Credit Cards solution enables businesses to securely accept and process credit card payments using native integration without hidden costs. Using pre-integration with multiple processors and gateways, Red Maple provides an omni-channel experience with processing from card not present and card present scenarios as well as integration with numerous e-commerce engines.

