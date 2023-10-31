Jamboree's Laura Archuleta Elected To Cal State Fullerton Board Of Governors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Laura ArchuletaFULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jamboree Housing Corporation is pleased to announce that its president and CEO, Laura Archuleta, has joined the Cal State Fullerton Philanthropic Foundation Board of Governors . The Board oversees the university's philanthropic arm which supports students through scholarships, investments in research and facilities, and a variety of other programs to enrich student life, learning, and opportunity.“I am proud to continue to serve a university that is truly making a difference,” says Archuleta, a Cal State Fullerton alum herself who earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees there. In addition to being a leader in educating the Latino community, Archuleta points to the university's impact on the ground in local neighborhoods.“This is no ivory tower on the hill,” she says.“This is an institution devoted to lifting up the whole community it serves.”Archuleta has seen that dedication first-hand in the city of Fullerton, one of the locations in which Jamboree operates, providing affordable housing and social services. Jamboree works with the university's Center for Healthy Neighborhoods, for example, as part of the Fullerton Collaborative, an alliance of nonprofits supporting a healthy community. Archuleta describes the university as“an impressive leader in this space.” Jamboree also has a solid internship program for Cal State Fullerton students, who work at both Jamboree properties and its corporate offices, and plenty of CSUF grads find full-time jobs with the nonprofit housing corporation after graduation.Archuleta previously served on the university's President's Roundtable advising the administration.

