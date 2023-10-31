Williams AV Announces Next Phase Of Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company Signs New UK Distributor, Audiologic, and Reintroduces Digi-Loop Hearing Loop Products to the UK and North America

- President of Williams AV, Brad KautzerEDEN PRARIE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Williams AV , the leading provider of assistive communication technology for the professional AV industry, is delighted to announce that UK-based Audiologic Ltd. has officially inked a distribution partnership covering the UK and Ireland beginning January 1, 2024, and the company's Digi-Loop hearing loop portfolio to will now be available to the UK and North American markets.Over the past three years, Williams AV and Ampetronic have cross-promoted their products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, delivering best-in-class assistive communication solutions to systems integrators, distributors, and resellers. However, Williams AV, in pursuit of accelerating its growth trajectory, has opted to conclude its partnership with Ampetronic as of December 31, 2023.Williams AV, the market leader in commercial assistive communication products for the AV industry, is coming off three consecutive years of record performance. President of Williams AV, Brad Kautzer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We have witnessed robust demand for assistive listening and communication products. By making this strategic distribution change now, we aim to accelerate the development of new and existing products, focusing on expanding our Digi-Loop hearing loop product portfolio."For more than 47 years, the company has developed innovative assistive communication solutions for assistive listening, intercom, guided tours, interpretation, and entertainment. Over the past several years, the company has expanded its research and development and engineering teams to meet market demand. Williams AV has a full pipeline of products in development that use FM, Wi-Fi, infrared, and digital technologies and is also making investments in Bluetooth® Auracast®-based solutions to be available as the market is ready to accept this new technology.This announcement officially marks the reintroduction of Digi-Loop® hearing loop products into the North American and UK markets. Initially introduced in 2013, Digi-Loop revolutionized the hearing loop industry with the first D-Class hearing loop amplifier equipped with DSP, network controls, and Dante capabilities. Since Digi-Loop's introduction, it's been continuously sold and installed around the world, and with the company's TechBlue design and support experts enabling countless venues to incorporate thousands of hearing loops, providing greater accessibility for those with hearing impairments.Kautzer elaborated, "We recognize further opportunities to enhance accessibility and engagement for individuals with hearing loss through hearing loops and other technologies. Our engineering teams are actively designing full-featured, cost-effective additions to the Digi-Loop product portfolio to make hearing loops even more accessible to various venues. We eagerly anticipate unveiling the latest additions to our hearing loop portfolio at ISE 2024."Audiologic Ltd. joins Williams AV's growing list of international distributors who sell and support the product line. Formerly a sub-distributor of Williams AV products, Audiologic Ltd. is recognized as a value-added distributor known for its deep expertise in design and project support for integrators, installers, and architects. "We are thrilled to be a Williams AV partner. We share the same passion for providing best-in-class solutions to our customers, and this partnership allows us to continue offering a broad range of assistive communication products,” said Andy Lewis, Managing Director at Audiologic. Williams AV's global support network is further bolstered by its International Technical Sales Managers based in the UK and Singapore, in conjunction with the US-based TechBlue design and support services team.Looking ahead to 2024, Williams AV is filled with optimism. "We anticipate strong demand for assistive communication products in hearing loops. We have a full docket of products in development, and our distribution channel is well-positioned with years of experience. As we enter the new year, we are well-equipped to foster growth in our channel partner's business while helping people experience clear, intelligible communications in all they do."# # #About Williams AVHeadquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Williams AV designs and manufactures assistive communication technology – eliminating barriers to enhance understanding.The company's product portfolio includes assistive listening, wireless intercom, and systems supporting human interpretation to enhance interpersonal communication. Williams AV, whose name is synonymous with innovation, quality, and service, has a global network of distributors and integrators spanning over 60 countries. This network designs and installs the products in venues ranging from classrooms and courtrooms to houses of worship and stadiums, while consumer products are used daily in homes worldwide.Learn more atNancy CroweWilliams AV+1 952-224-7706

