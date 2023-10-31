Green Mountain Semiconductor Participates In Unveiling Of Innovative AI Processor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1000-core processor

Pioneering AI architecture boasting over 1000 cores, each equipped with its own memory, revolutionizing traditional Von Neumann computing paradigms.

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Green Mountain Semiconductor, a design house involved in AI-related circuit design initiatives since 2014 and specializing in Custom Analog, Digital, and Mixed Signal Design with a focus on Memory (DRAM, SRAM, and Emerging NVM), has achieved a groundbreaking milestone on behalf of their client by unveiling an innovative AI processor architecture . This pioneering architecture boasts over 1000 cores, each equipped with its own memory, revolutionizing traditional Von Neumann computing paradigms and advancing the realm of ultra-low power in-memory computing. This milestone came about through Green Mountain's work in support of New Hampshire based client company, Non-Von LLC, and their patented innovative chip design.Green Mountain Semiconductor has been a front runner in AI-related circuit design initiatives, particularly in the development of ultra-low power processing in-memory neural networks. With this latest achievement, the company continues its legacy of pushing the boundaries of computing technology and data processing.The newly designed ASIC computing architecture addresses the inherent limitations of traditional Von Neumann architectures, which often face challenges in efficiently exchanging data between memories and central processing units (CPUs). By providing each core with its dedicated memory, Green Mountain Semiconductor's solution enhances data access and processing speed while significantly reducing power consumption.Green Mountain Semiconductor has consistently demonstrated its commitment to advancing the field of ultra-low power in-memory computing. This is reflected in the company's six core patents filed in this domain, solidifying its position as a pioneer and leader in this cutting-edge field."We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking AI processor architecture, which marks a significant departure from traditional computing paradigms," said Wolfgang Hokenmaier, President at Green Mountain Semiconductor. "Our innovative approach not only addresses critical limitations but also aligns with our vision of revolutionizing data processing for various applications, including high-complexity neuromorphic computing and low-power devices such as those used in medical and IoT applications."Non-Von's CEO, Derek Odom, commented,“Green Mountain Semiconductor's design support, expertise and professionalism made this innovation possible. We look forward to collaborating with them on future innovations that bring this revolutionary technology to market.”About Green Mountain Semiconductor:Green Mountain Semiconductor is a pioneering semiconductor design provider headquartered in Burlington, Vermont. The company's research and development efforts are centered on memory chips capable of handling key repetitive tasks traditionally managed by CPUs. This approach reduces overall data transport needs and eliminates the 'memory bottleneck' that often hinders computing performance. This has implications for high complexity neuromorphic computing applications and low power devices, including medical and IoT devices. Green Mountain Semiconductor offers a comprehensive range of services to its clients, including circuit design, characterization and testing.For media inquiries, please contact Wolfgang Hokenmaier, President.802.343.8175 |

