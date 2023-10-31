Environmentally Friendly Yachts Making A Positive Impact On The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When you step aboard a yacht at sea, you're enveloped in the finest of nature's beauty. It's a sense of freedom that's hard to match, but it carries a shared responsibility - looking after the waters we all enjoy, ensuring they remain pristine for the future.Fortunately, yacht owners, charter companies, and shipyards have banded together to reduce the carbon footprint of yachting, and the results are remarkable.The HELM team share their top 6 Environmentally Friendly YachtsHere are some of the yachts making a positive impact on the world around you. So, if you're looking for your ideal charter yacht, let's dive in!Feadship - Savannah - 83m ( ) Imagine stepping onto M/Y Savannah, the 'world's first hybrid superyacht'. It's a game-changer in the charter market. This vessel features a pioneering hybrid power plant, saving an impressive 30% in fuel consumption compared to other yachts!Sunreef Eco 80 - SOL ( ) is renowned for her sustainability efforts and a host of green initiatives. The ECO Sunreef harnesses the sun's energy to power its electric motors, providing clean and responsible yachting. The materials, systems, and practices chosen put people and the planet first. Plus, the culinary offerings onboard range from fully plant-based cruises to catering to your finest culinary preferences.The Sunreef 50 ( ) Eco sets a new standard for seamless yachting. It's the first 50ft charter catamaran to rely solely on electrical power. With 130 square meters of sail area and two robust 35kW electric motors, it glides silently and smoothly over the Adriatic Sea. And here's a neat feature: the yacht's battery capacity lets you run the air conditioning all night, leaving a minimal trace behind.The Silent 55 ( ) represents a significant leap in solar-powered motor yacht design. These ingenious yachts are 100% solar powered, offering reliability, comfort, and a gentle touch on the environment. The entry-level model boasts two 50kW electric motors with a top speed of 14 knots and a cruising speed of 8 knots. The top-end model takes it up a notch with a pair of 250kW motors and a top speed of 20 knots. For an even greener propulsion option, all versions come with a towing kite, generating up to ten times more power per square meter than a conventional sail. And since they run on the sun's rays, they offer a theoretically limitless cruising range, with an 8-year warranty on the battery banks and solar panels that last 25 years.Sunreef 60 Eco - E - 2019 ( ) For a journey powered exclusively by clean energy, check out the sleek and clever Sunreef 60 Eco - E. This adaptation of Sunreef's best-selling 60ft catamaran is driven by a high-powered electric propulsion system. E features recyclable performance sails, a smart energy management system, and is even constructed from reclaimed and recycled materials. Its flybridge roof is essentially a massive solar panel. E generates power from solar panels and hydrogeneration from the propeller rotations while sailing. A pair of 55kW electric engines harness wind energy during sailing, charging the 140-kWh propulsion battery bank, providing up to 6 hours of cruising on engine power. An additional 16 kWh battery bank ensures an ample supply of clean energy to power all the yacht's systems. As Sunreef points out, their electric propulsion systems combine fuel savings, low maintenance, and near-silent operation. You can charter E in the Mediterranean during the summer and the Caribbean during the winter.Black Pearl - 106m - 2016 ( ) Black Pearl is a prime example of what a yacht can achieve. This 106-meter 'zero impact' sailing yacht, built in 2016, was designed with the future in mind. As one of the world's largest sailing yachts, Black Pearl leads the way in ecological yachting. It's designed to conserve every last bit of energy, with propellers that act as water turbines and black DynaRig sails adorned with solar panels. These innovations provide ample power for all onboard needs, from lighting to air conditioning and more. Plus, they've taken steps to reduce plastic waste by using reusable water bottles onboard.

