Pitchbook Selects Unily To Transform Its Global Employee Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Unily, the market-leading employee experience platform, today announced that PitchBook, the premier data provider for private and public equity markets, will use Unily to transform the company's internal communications with a seamless hub supporting collaboration and enhancing PitchBook employees' productivity and alignment.



Unily will integrate and unify the current technologies in play at PitchBook, including SharePoint and Slack, to create an optimized system designed to improve knowledge management and centralize third-party applications into one easy-to-use experience for its global employee base. With its new end-to-end Unily platform in place, PitchBook will be able to maximize collaboration and increase engagement across the company.



“We're thrilled to see that PitchBook is demonstrating to its employees that their experience is a critical factor in the company's success,” said Chris Ciauri, CEO at Unily.“We're very proud to work with PitchBook as they enable and empower their employees on a global scale to drive excellence in employee experience.”



PitchBook will join an enviable list of Fortune 500 companies currently using Unily's award-winning technology to create world-class digital employee experiences, including CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, The Estée Lauder Companies, Shell, Wipro, and more.



In 2023, Unily's intranet was recognized as the world's best for the 9th consecutive year by the leading user experience authority, Nielsen Norman Group.



“PitchBook's global workforce has grown to nearly 4,000 team members which has made efficient communication and collaboration across regions and time zones more important than ever,” said Brett Kaluza, CCO at PitchBook.“Implementing Unily into our workflows will provide greater transparency and alignment while enhancing the overall employee experience and, in turn, help us better serve our customers.”



About Unily



Unily is the leading employee experience platform used by enterprises to connect, engage and inspire employees everywhere. Enterprises around the globe rely on Unily's world-class, AI-enhanced employee experience SaaS technology to transform their employee engagement and alignment effectively. Unily's Fortune 500 clients include CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, The Estée Lauder Companies, Shell, Wipro, and many more. For further information, visit



About PitchBook



PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. More than 100,000 professionals rely on PitchBook's award-winning platform, research, and news to identify opportunities within venture capital, private equity, credit, and M&A.

