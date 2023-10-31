The Virtual Foundry Wins Innovation Award For Metal 3D Printing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wisconsin Innovation Awards

Wisconsin Innovation Awards named The Virtual Foundry the winner of an Innovation Award in the Manufacturing category at a ceremony in Madison, Wisconsin.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wisconsin Innovation Awards named The Virtual Foundry the winner of an Innovation Award in the Manufacturing category at a ceremony in Madison, Wisconsin. The WIA highlights and honors the development of groundbreaking and innovative ideas.Previous winners include Zendesk, Exact Sciences and KOHLER WasteLAB.“It's wonderful to be recognized alongside some of the most innovative minds in our state,” says Bradly Woods, Founder at The Virtual Foundry.“Our work to democratize metal 3D printing is making waves across - and beyond - the globe.”“The Wisconsin Innovation Awards seek to celebrate and inspire innovation, and highlight the creative spirit from the state's leading public, private and nonprofit sectors,” said Matt Younkle, Co-Founder of the Wisconsin Innovation Awards and Pythonic Corporation.“We want to congratulate all finalists and winners from the 2023 Wisconsin Innovation Awards and look forward to encouraging an even greater environment of innovation in the year to come.”Nine winners were honored from the 25 finalists and more than 300 nominees. The ceremony recognized the state's most innovative products and services from eight industry categories. The 2023 winners were selected by a panel of 19 experts with backgrounds in many business sectors – technology, food, healthcare, agriculture, nonprofits, education, government, and the like – from throughout the state of Wisconsin.About The Virtual Foundry: The Virtual Foundry offers the only metal 3D printing technology that can be easily sintered in-house and doesn't require cloud-based software. It's Metal AM with complete flexibility and control. The Virtual Foundry's key applications are in military, research and academia. By partnering with research labs, universities and a network of Partner Innovators around the globe, The Virtual Foundry has brought more 3D printable high tech materials to market than any other developer of Additive Manufacturing materials. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge products and services that exceed our customers' expectations.

Bradley Woods

The Virtual Foundry, Inc.

+1 608-509-7146



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube