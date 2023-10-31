Innovative Small Business Insurer Selects Specialized Claims Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Five Sigma - Claims Handling Technology

Coterie Insurance Partners with Five Sigma to create differentiating long-term value for its small business customers.

- Morgan Smith, COO at Coterie InsuranceCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Coterie Insurance, the partnership-focused insurtech MGA simplifying small business insurance, announced a new partnership with Five Sigma, a claims management platform designed to revolutionize claims handling. The two companies are committed to delivering innovation to simplify the insurance process across the value chain.“We're thrilled to partner with Five Sigma to help supercharge our claims operations and enhance our commitment to a thoroughly digital and user-first claims experience,” said Morgan Smith, COO at Coterie Insurance.“This partnership will give us the ability to streamline processes, stay organized, improve accuracy, increase efficiency, reduce claim cycle time, and increase customer satisfaction.”Coterie will use Five Sigma as a digital alliance hub, connecting policyholders, compliance, service providers, and an insurance and partner ecosystem. Historical and online data will provide claims intelligence, assisting Coterie with performance, workflows, and smarter decisions for three lines of business, including Professional Liability, General Liability, and Business Owners' Policies."We are excited to partner with Coterie to provide a solution that helps them accelerate their strategic objectives and ambitious growth plans,” said Oded Barak, CEO and co-founder of Five Sigma. "By leveraging our vertical SaaS claims management solution and robust API framework, Coterie will be able to offer their customers faster claim resolution times and an enhanced digital experience."Five Sigma offers SaaS delivery, flexible configurations, API integrations, data-driven/real-time results, and intelligent automation.About Coterie InsuranceCoterie Insurance is revolutionizing small business insurance by enabling instant coverage. By sourcing publicly available data, Coterie's technology employs digital underwriting to enable a transparent and accurate quoting and binding process. Coterie arms agents, brokers, and partners with cutting-edge tools to get small businesses the coverages they need. With the most expansive appetite on the market, Coterie is dedicated to seeing the small businesses of today succeed. For more information about Coterie Insurance and the digital transformation of small business insurance, go to coterieinsurance .About Five SigmaFive Sigma is a cloud-native, vertical SaaS claims management solution designed specifically for property & casualty insurance companies to revolutionize claims handling and create high-performing claims organizations. Our data-driven platform leverages advanced data modeling to drive operational efficiency and business excellence. Five Sigma's end-to-end solution optimizes claims processing with intelligent automation, provides data-driven recommendations to enhance adjuster decision-making, and delivers valuable insights to inform business strategies. Five Sigma enables insurance carriers, MGAs, and self-insured companies to maximize their potential, create high-performing claims organizations, reduce loss costs, maintain compliance, and provide exceptional customer experience. For more information, visit FiveSigmaLabs

