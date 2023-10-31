David A. Williamson, Jr. Joins Docuverus As Senior Vice President Of Sales And New Business Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David A. Williamson, Jr.

Multifamily industry veteran David A. Williamson, Jr has joined Docuverus as our new Senior Vice President of Sales and New Business Development.

MULLICA HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- We are excited to announce that industry veteran David A. Williamson, Jr has joined Docuverus as our new Senior Vice President of Sales and New Business Development. With over 20 years of experience in sales and risk management solutions, we are confident Williamson will bring valuable expertise and leadership to our team.Prior to joining Docuverus, Williamson held a significant role at Real Page Insurance Services where he became renowned for his strategic insights and exceptional ability to drive both sales and new business development. Williamson was responsible for providing leadership and guidance to sales teams in the promotion and selling of comprehensive risk management solutions throughout the multifamily industry. Prior to Real Page, Williamson was instrumental at two successful start-ups essentially helping to change the way the multifamiliy industry managed it's risk. His deep understanding of the industry and proven track record for driving growth will undoubtedly be beneficial for Docuverus.Williamson stated,“As someone who has spent a significant part of my career in insurance, identifying risks and protecting assets, I see my move to Docuverus as a natural progression. The essence of both roles is essentially the same - to minimize financial risk and protect the owner and management company. Just as I have worked to protect clients from potential risks in the world of insurance, I now look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise in the prevention of document and applicant fraud . I'm excited to embark on this journey with Docuverus, striving to provide our clients with top-notch solutions that assure them peace of mind and financial stability."In his new role, Williamson will provide thought leadership and guidance for our sales teams as they prospect, promote, and sell our income verification and fraud detection solutions to the multifamily industry. With his extensive knowledge in this field, we are confident that he will help drive our company's growth and success. Williamson will also focus on enhancing our team's skills and motivation. Known for his outstanding presentation skills, he will lead, train, and motivate our sales teams, fostering a culture of high performance and continuous improvement. Given his entrepreneurial attitude and skilled negotiation abilities, we expect Williamson to lead by example, inspiring our staff to strive for excellence in every aspect of their work. With Williamson joining us, we anticipate significant growth and development for Docuverus in the coming years.About DocuverusThe Docuverus platform is the only all in one fraud detection and verification platform to verify and auto calculate income, authenticate US government issued IDs, and identify fraud. Docuverus currently detects fraud with a 99.98% accuracy rate.The Docuverus platform works by authenticating and electronically reading proof documents through a highly advanced and proprietary combination of document/PDF analysis, machine learning, our proprietary Smart OCR, and direct document import. The platform can contextually read and process important document details and characteristics while also processing the information quickly and accurately to verify documents, read document contents, and even detect the most sophisticated types of fraud. For more information, visit our website and follow our Fraud Unmasked blog .

