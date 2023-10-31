301 Digital Media Recognized As Top Facebook Marketing Agency In Knoxville

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sandi Mazzeo, CEOKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 301 Digital Media, a full-service media and marketing agency, is excited to announce that the company has been recognized as a Top Facebook Marketing Agency in Knoxville by SocialAppsHQ .Sandi Mazzeo, who recently succeeded co-founder Matt Arceneaux as the company's CEO is thrilled that the company has achieved this recognition:“Our team is fanatical about delivering the best possible campaign results of our advertising and marketing clients. Throughout serving clients in industries such as biotech, pharma, hospitality, restaurants, and beyond, Meta's Facebook and Instagram advertising platforms are a big part of helping drive those client successes, and we're honored to be recognized as one of the Top Facebook Marketing Agency in Knoxville by SocialAppsHQ.”“For brands and businesses of any size, Meta's ad platforms are a must-be destination for reaching audiences and driving not only impressions and clicks, but meaningful engagements and conversions – no matter your company's offerings. From brand awareness and reputation to sales and lead generation, Facebook and Instagram still offer incredible reach allowing us to drive our clients' businesses forward,” said Mazzeo.Founded and headquartered in Nashville, 301 Digital Media has significantly expanded its presence in Knoxville over the past 5 years, now boasting a full Knoxville-based team in the Knoxville and Blount County, Tennessee area. As an agency, 301 Digital Media is always up to date on the latest news in the advertising industry and knows how critical it is to understand the nuances and intricacies of consumer and brand advertising on Meta. The platform is continually evolving as new enhancements are launched to help reach people in a personal, impactful way, and it is important for marketing agencies to pivot as trends and new capabilities come forth.“As we look to 2024, despite the inroads that rival social platforms have made in capturing advertising revenue and audience share from Facebook and Instagram, we continue to see opportunities to reach customers across B2C and B2B sectors with Meta,” said Andrew Becks, co-founder and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer for 301 Digital Media.“We expect to see continued growth on the platform, and are excited as we continue to expand our roster of clients in Knoxville, Nashville, and around the world, driven by a singular focus on being a different kind of agency focused on what's best for our clients.”For more information about 301 Digital Media, visit 301digitalmedia or follow the company on LinkedIn ( ).About 301 Digital Media, LLC301 Digital Media is a full-service performance marketing, digital consultancy, and media agency based in Tennessee, with team members around the country. 301 Digital Media's value proposition is not to see themselves as a traditional agency, but as an extension of their clients' team, offering clients access to an embedded team of full-scale marketing experts at any time. 301 Digital Media seeks to deliver the best results by putting the client's best interests at the heart of all they do. With support for clients in the US, EU, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, 301 Digital Media is a global agency well-versed in compliance for highly regulated industries - from biopharma to finance, technology, legal services, restaurants, and hospitality to nonprofit organizations.

