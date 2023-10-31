Wire And Cable Jacket Material Market Anticipated To Surpass US$6.362 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 4.92%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The wire and cable jacket material market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% from US$4.546 billion in 2021 to US$6.362 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the wire and cable jacket material market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$6.362 billion by 2028.The key driving force behind the rapid growth of the wire and cable jacket material market is rapid urbanization and increasing industrial developments worldwide. For instance, according to the World Bank's private participation in infrastructure (PPI) 2021 annual report, the investment commitments in the year amounted to US$76.2 billion, distributed across 240 projects. This figure marked a notable 49 per cent surge compared to the preceding year, 2020. Notably, regions such as East Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe demonstrated significant growth in investment in 2021.Wire and cable jacket material refers to the outer covering of electrical cables and wires, used to insulate and provide mechanical protection to the wires and conductors inside the cable. The wire and cable jacket materials find application across a diverse range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, and robotics including neurosurgical robotics and warehouse robotics for ensuring optimal performance and safety in critical operations.The market is witnessing numerous product launches and advancements. For instance, in June 2023 Avient launched halogen-free flame-retardant thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) grades made with sustainable raw materials for USB-C cable jackets. The grades have been developed to meet the growing demand for consumer electronic applications made with sustainable raw materials and meet strict FR compliance without compromising performance or processability. Also in September 2021, Hydro Group, a UK based company launched new cable jacketing materials suitable for all seasons. Hydro Group provide specialized High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) cable jackets suitable for applications requiring abrasion resistance. These jackets serve as effective inner and outer sheaths in the production of armoured cables. Moreover, the company has developed a tailored PE moulding system, enabling seamless connector termination for PE jacketed cables and offering a novel material featuring low-smoke, zero halogen, and flame-retardant properties compliant with IEC60092 standards.Access sample report or view details:The wire and cable jacket material market, based on material, is segmented into five main categories namely PUR (Polyurethane), PVC (Polyvinylchloride), TPR/TPE (Thermoplastic rubber/elastomer), Thermoplastic CPE (Chlorinated Polyethylene) and others.The wire and cable jacket material market, based on end-user, is divided into five segments, which include aerospace and defense, medical, communication, robotics, and others.Asia Pacific is poised to experience substantial growth fueled by the increasing investments in the infrastructure and rapid industrialization particularly in nations like Japan and China which has accelerated the demand for wire and cable jacket market in the region. For instance, according to the World Bank, in 2021, the east Asia Pacific region received a total of US$28.1 billion in investments across 89 projects, out-investing the other regions. This was a 196% more from the previous year 2020. Also, China retained its position as East Asia Pacific's largest Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI), attracting US$10.6 billion across 60 projects, marking a 69 per cent increase from the 2020 level.The research includes coverage of Arkema, MISUMI, Calmont Wire & Cable Inc., Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc., Habia Cable, TE Connectivity, Dow, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. as the significant market players in the wire and cable jacket material market.The market analytics report segments the wire and cable jacket material market using the following criteria:.By MaterialoPUR (Polyurethane)oPVC (Polyvinylchloride)oTPR/TPE (Thermoplastic rubber/elastomer)oThermoplastic CPE (Chlorinated Polyethylene)oOthers.By End UseroAerospace and DefenseoMedicaloCommunicationoRoboticsoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdon.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa (MEA).Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Japan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Arkema.MISUMI.Calmont Wire & Cable Inc..Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc..Habia Cable.TE Connectivity.Dow.W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.Explore More Reports:.Green Chemical And Material Market:.Global Lime Material Market:.Global High Temperature Composite Material Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn