Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents: Let Yourself Be Free From Portuguese Family Trio The Silva Lining Band

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Let Yourself Be Free

The Silva Lining Band

Track Title: Let Yourself Be Free Genre: Pop / Funk Launch Date: 15th September 2023 ISRC Code: QZAKB2347404

LONDON, UK, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Born in Lisbon, raised in London. Born in London, raised in Lisbon. Three generations, two cities, one family. Nuno, Catarina and Tiago, Portuguese roots with English charm fused to create the Silva Lining Band.Most people would say less is more... but not when it comes to the Silva family. The more the merrier is the family motto and Silva Lining is no exception, with the band's debut album Lisboa (out 10th November 2023) including over 12 musicians spanning various genres ranging from Funk to Swing Jazz to Rock.Let Yourself Be Free is the new single from this debut album. The song starts with a rhythm to dance to and a melody to swoon, complete with percussion fills and snappy funky brass riffs. Let Yourself Be Free will get you in the mood for a night of good times with your friends to dance the night away.Written by the Band's co-founder Tiago Silva and produced by both João Sanguinheira and Tiago Silva, the track includes eight musicians to really bring out the energy the song needed. Let Yourself Be Free was created in the aftermath of the global pandemic and when lockdown eased, parties were easy to come by and Tiago took full advantage.The energy radiating from all the people Tiago crossed paths with inspired him to write Let Yourself Be Free, an ode to letting loose and a celebration to hanging out with friends once again. Tiago said, "we attempted to recapture this energy by essentially having a huge party and filming it". Captured by the very talented Pedro Salvado, the party was a huge success and the soul of the song was definitely upheld. The Silva Lining Band stated they are very pleased with their debut single and hope people from all around the world are too!The Silva Lining Band philosophy is about family and friends coming together to give life to the dream of sharing their music with the world. A project in the making for over 10 years. The band said "we hope to live up to our aspirations. Enjoy our music, because we love to make it and will never stop".Contact Silva Lining Band at and please mention Radio Pluggers !

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+44 7552 531612

email us here

Silva Lining Band – Let Yourself Be Free (Official Music Video)