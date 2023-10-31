(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Celebrate Sapphire Month with Lindberg Precious Collection







The exclusive LINDBERG precious collection is one of the most prestigious eyewear collections in the world. These fine-jewellery glasses are individually hand crafted from solid 18 karat gold. Every piece is thus a true piece of art created with the highest degree of care to detail, giving every frame the attention, such luxury demands.





This sapphire adorned piece is an exquisite limited-edition eyewear, flanked by two colourless diamonds. Inspired by the iconic Art Deco movement, the gemstones are meticulously cut in a step-cut style. The polished white gold beautifully complements the regal dark blue of the sapphire, exuding a grandiose simplicity.





