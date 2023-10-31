(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Celebrate Sapphire Month with Lindberg Precious Collection
The exclusive LINDBERG precious collection is one of the most prestigious eyewear collections in the world. These fine-jewellery glasses are individually hand crafted from solid 18 karat gold. Every piece is thus a true piece of art created with the highest degree of care to detail, giving every frame the attention, such luxury demands.
This sapphire adorned piece is an exquisite limited-edition eyewear, flanked by two colourless diamonds. Inspired by the iconic Art Deco movement, the gemstones are meticulously cut in a step-cut style. The polished white gold beautifully complements the regal dark blue of the sapphire, exuding a grandiose simplicity.
MENAFN31102023003092003082ID1107346219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.