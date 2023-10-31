Polish Delegation Visits Anti-Corruption Commission

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) - A delegation from Poland's Supreme Audit Office (NIK) visited the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) on Tuesday to see first-hand its efforts to combat corruption, protect public money and promote the values of integrity.During a meeting that brought together NIK President Marian Banas, Audit Bureau (AB) President Radi Al Hamadin and IACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi, they emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts of all oversight bodies to achieve the shared objective of safeguarding public funds and combating all types of corruption.Banas commended IACC's efforts and achievements, voicing hope to strengthen cooperation with Jordanian oversight bodies.Hamadin emphasized the importance of sharing expertise between regulatory bodies to enhance institutional capacities, accountability and transparency through adopting best international practices in oversight work.The Polish delegation is visiting for the closing ceremony of a twinning project between the NIK and the AB, which was held yesterday. The EU-funded €2 million project, implemented over 30 months in cooperation with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, aims at strengthening institutional capacities and improving audit performance in Jordan for 2021-2023.